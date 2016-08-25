Assiniboia Downs readies for race to the finish

There are only eight live race dates remaining at Assiniboia Downs. The Derby has been run and the $900,000 Jackpot Hi-5 has been given away. And yet there are plenty of reasons to be excited about thoroughbred racing in this town.

After all, there are outstanding races for the titles of Champion Trainer and Champion Jockey. The Gold Cup is right around the corner. And you just can’t go wrong with the Terrace Dining Room’s buffet.

And, of course, besides winning money on your brilliant wagers, there will be plenty to do at the track this Friday and Saturday.

First of all, there is the jockey race. And wow! Just when it looks like Antonio Whitehall is about to take over the lead from fellow Bajan, Christopher Husbands, Husbands puts on a show.

Husbands wins big

Wednesday night belonged to Husbands. In Race 3, he rode Tiz a Cyclone to victory, beating Whitehall and Southern Nights to the wire. In Race 4, he guided Canadian Rose to the winner’s enclosure and then, in Race 7, he brought home Rio Grey for Shaun Morin and he paid $7.00 to win.

After a great night like that, no wonder Husbands extended his lead over Whitehall from four to seven wins. Heading into Friday and Saturday night’s cards, Husbands now has 65 wins in 256 starts and $567,875 in earnings while Whitehall, the only jockey with a chance to catch Husbands, is next with 58 wins in 214 starts and $543,233 in winnings.

Meanwhile, in the trainer’s standings, defending co-champion Tom Gardipy Jr. had one win on Wednesday and extended his lead to four over Don Schnell. Gardipy Jr. now has 32 wins in 162 starts while Schnell has 28 in 100 starts. Shelley brown is third with 25 wins in 160 starts.

Friday races have full fields

So this weekend, there are no stakes races, but there are two big cards on both Friday and Saturday night and it appears the Jackpot Hi-5 is starting to grow again. In fact, on Friday night, it will start at $8,400.

There are plenty of highlights coming up over the next two weeks. After all, with just eight live racing days left, a lot has to be packed into essentially three weeks of racing.

The Downs Director of Programs and Simulcast talked about the upcoming events today:

“This Friday night, Buff, the two-year-old colt named after Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien, makes his debut,” said Glendinning. “Friday is a great night for bettors since all races have full fields – seven, seven, nine, eight, 10, nine and nine horses in the seven races.

“On Labour Day long weekend (Saturday, Sunday, Monday) the Downs will feature a Sunday night race card perfect for a family to enjoy the buffet together. However, every day except Sunday, Sept. 4, is sold out, so book quickly at 204-885-3330 before it fills up.

“Holiday Monday, Sept. 5, is the last matinee card of the season with parade to post at 1:15 p.m. It includes family fun with pony rides, a petting farm and giant inflatables.

“There is some terrific stakes action in the Downs’ final three days from Sept. 9 to 11, including the Gold Cup, Manitoba Matron, Winnipeg Futurity and Buffalo Stakes for Manitoba-bred 2-year-olds.

“And the final three days will also feature fan appreciation perks. Oh yeah, and fans had better enter the Sept. 10 horseplayer tournament. It’s everyone’s final chance to earn a trip to Las Vegas and it’s also the final chance to win a trip to Mexico in the Place in the Sun contest.”

And of course, there are those two huge trainer and jockey races. They’ll get hotter as we get closer to the end of the season. There might be only eight days of live racing left, but those final eight days will be exciting.

— SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

Photo credit: Assiniboia Downs