Usain Bolt Stripped of 2008 Olympic Gold
Usain Bolt is no longer a nine-time Olympic champion, thanks to his 4x100m relay teammate Nesta Carter.
After reanalysing samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Carter has tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant.
The Jamaican relay team, also including Michael Frater and Asafa Powell, is therefore disqualified and has to return their gold medals.
Gold Medal Sweeps
The 2008 Olympics was the first of Bolt’s gold medal sweeps. He won the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay gold medals at three straight Olympics.
Following the Jamaican disqualification, Trinidad & Tobago will take gold, Japan will take silver, and Brazil will be bumped up to bronze.
— E. Epp, MyToba Sports
Photo credit: @usainbolt Instagram
3 Comments
I don’t think its fair the other three have to lose their medals because of one cheating jerk, unless they knew
I agree with Joanne and how many years does it take to verify this in this day and age? 8 years?
The Canadian team missed a bronze because one of the members of the team stepped slightly out of his lane and was therefore disqualified and the team disqualified. If one member of a TEAM is disqualified (it is a characteristic of TEAMS), the TEAM is disqualified. It is FAIR because that’s what a team is, a unit, not three individuals and another individual.