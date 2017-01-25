Usain Bolt Stripped of 2008 Olympic Gold

Usain Bolt is no longer a nine-time Olympic champion, thanks to his 4x100m relay teammate Nesta Carter.

After reanalysing samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Carter has tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant.

The Jamaican relay team, also including Michael Frater and Asafa Powell, is therefore disqualified and has to return their gold medals.

Gold Medal Sweeps

The 2008 Olympics was the first of Bolt’s gold medal sweeps. He won the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay gold medals at three straight Olympics.

Following the Jamaican disqualification, Trinidad & Tobago will take gold, Japan will take silver, and Brazil will be bumped up to bronze.

— E. Epp, MyToba Sports

Photo credit: @usainbolt Instagram