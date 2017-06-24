Saints Score Early And Often

WINNIPEG, MB. — On the bright side, the Winnipeg Goldeyes had 11 hits and scored seven runs. On the downside, two pitchers gave up 13 runs.

Playing in front of 9,042 at CHS Field in St. Paul on Friday night, the St. Paul Saints built a 9-0 lead and cruised to a 13-7 victory.

As a result, the Goldeyes lost their second straight game to St. Paul and fell to 18-16 on the season, five games back of the Saints in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division.

This one was pretty much over before it started. St. Paul led 13-2 after six innings and while the Goldeyes didn’t quit, it was a game that was never in doubt. St. Paul got home runs from Brady Shoemaker, Anthony Gallas and Tony Thomas while the Goldeyes got homers from Andrew Sohn and David Bergin. Sohn finished with three RBI while Bergin has two.

The Saints scored four in the second, two in the third, three in the fifth and four in the sixth. The Goldeyes scored two in the sixth, one in the seventh, two in the eighth and two in the ninth. They didn’t give up, but by the times they started scoring runs, the Goldeyes were in an 11-run hole.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl (2-1, 5.10 ERA) took the loss, allowing nine runs on nine hits over five complete innings. He walked three and struck out six. Reliever Kenny Mathews gave up four runs, only one earned, on five hits in three innings of work. Jason Creasy (4-2, 4.87 ERA) got the win for St. Paul.

The Goldeyes pounded out 11 hits. Mason Katz led the way with three while Pleffner and Alixon Suarez had two each.

The series continues Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. All the action can be heard on 93.7 FM CJNU.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo – Dan LeMoal