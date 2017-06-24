Patrick No. 2, Glass No. 6, Vesalainen To Jets, Reaves To Pens

WINNIPEG, MB. — History wasn’t made, but it was still a big night for Manitoba at the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Winnipeg’s Nolan Patrick was selected second overall by the Philadelphia Flyers, meaning that a Manitoban and/or a member of the Brandon Wheat Kings has never been selected first overall.

Still, going No. 2 overall to a Flyers team with former Wheat Kings goalie Ron Hextall as general manager and former UND head coach Dave Hakstol (who was once interested in recruiting Patrick) means that the Winnipegger’s future is very bright.

Of course, right after Patrick was selected, the Vegas Golden Knights, with the sixth overall selection and their first ever draft pick, chose Winnipeg’s Cody Glass, a star with the WHL’s Portland Winter Hawks.

At pick No. 24, the Winnipeg Jets selected Frolunda forward Kristian Vesalainen, a Finnish star who played in the Swedish Elite League last year.

And then, late in the evening, Winnipeg’s Ryan Reaves, a St, John’s Ravenscourt high school star who went to play for the Wheat Kings, was traded from the St. Louis Blues, along with a 2017 second round pick, to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Oskar Sundqvist and the 31st pick in Friday night’s first round of the NHL Draft.

“I’m really excited,” said Patrick. “I’ve been there (Philadelphia) a few times and it’s obviously a good sports town. I like the way the team plays.”

Patrick, who is 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, is the son of former NHL player Steve Patrick and former Canadian National Team volleyball player Carrie (Chernomaz) Patrick. He is the nephew of two former NHL players — James Patrick and Rich Chernomaz. If you watch him play for any extended period, there is no one in Canadian junior hockey who can do what he does: he is big, can skate, can score, plays well without the puck, plays a 200-foot game and can even fight if he’s asked.

After being named the MVP of the 2016 WHL playoffs – he led the Wheat Kings to the WHL championship – Patrick had hernia surgery. He eventually returned to the 2016-17 Wheat Kings lineup and played 33 games. In that short span, he had 20 goals and 46 points. Despite the off-season surgery and with no guarantee he’d play much in 2016 or 2017, he started the season ranked No. 1 on the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau’s list of North American skaters, remained No. 1 at mid-season and in early April, found himself ranked No. 1 again. When he plays, there is no better junior hockey player in Canada.

Glass, meanwhile, was the first player ever selected by the expansion Golden Knights. Glass (6-foot-2, 177 pounds) was No. 6 in NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters. He was tied for seventh in the Western Hockey League with 94 points (32 goals, 62 assists) in 69 games for Portland.

“It’s amazing.” Glass said. “Especially what Vegas holds for the future. I think it’s going to be a really good run and I can’t wait to get started. Playing there will be unbelievable. They’re going to have a great crowd and I can’t wait to get there.

“This jersey is unbelievable,” added Glass. “I think it’s one of the best in the league. I’m really excited to wear it one more day.

“As a hockey fan, I was really looking forward to seeing how they’d pick their team. I thought they picked really well and I think they’ll have a really good team.”

The Jets got Vesalainen after trading the No. 13 pick to Vegas first its first-round pick and dropped to No. 24 so that Vegas wouldn’t touch a number of Jets players in Wednesday’s expansion draft. The Golden Knights did select 340year-old UFA Chris Thorburn.

Vesalainen, 18, played last season with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League and J20 SuperElit League. He also suited up for HPK of Liiga in Finland. The product of Helsinki, he had one goal and had six points in 26 games with Frolunda in the SHL and four goals in 10 games in the J20 Super Elit League. He helped Frolunda win the 2017 Champions League with a goal and three points in six games. Vesalainen also had a goal in nine games with HPK in Liiga.

Internationally, Vesalainen won a gold medal with Finland at the 2016 U-18 World Championship and a silver medal at the 2017 U-18 World Championship, where he had six goals and 13 points in seven games to lead the tournament in scoring. He was also selected as the tournament MVP. He also played for Finland at the 2017 World Junior Championship, posting a goal and an assist in six games.

Vesalainen joins Patrik Laine as Finnish players the Jets have selected in the first round of the last two NHL drafts.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo – Jeff Miller, MyToba Sports