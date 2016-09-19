Calvez and Szulc take weekly Wesmen honours

A pair of University of Winnipeg Wesmen soccer players, Jamila Calvez, and Krzysztof Szulc, have grabbed this week’s Players of the Week honours.

Jamila Calvez (Women’s Soccer) – Second year forward Jamila Calvez was one of the more consistent Wesmen players on the field this past weekend at home against Regina and Saskatchewan. She finished weekend play with one goal, three shots on net and was on the pitch for an average of 82 minutes per game. In Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Huskies, she scored the opening goal of the contest just 43 seconds into the first half. She is currently tied with Maeghan Lindsay for the team lead in goals with two. Winnipeg will be on the road this Saturday against the Calgary Dinos and on Sunday facing the Lethbridge Pronghorns.

Krzysztof Szulc (Men’s Soccer) – Fifth year midfielder Krzysztof Szulc was his usual steady self on the road this past weekend against Victoria and UNBC. In Friday’s contest against Victoria, he registered three shots on goal and was on the field for the entire 90 plus minutes. He was selected as the Wesmen Most Valuable Player following the match. He currently leads the team with 11 shots on net. The Wesmen will be back on home turf this week taking on Fraser Valley on Friday and Trinity Western on Sunday.

