Husbands opens up huge lead with three cards left

As he has done all season, Christopher Husbands fought off any kind of attack that Antonio Whitehall could mount.

As a result, the veteran Assiniboia Downs jockey has a stranglehold on the jockey standings heading into the final weekend of the season.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Downs will hold its final three cards of the 2016 meet. It will be an impressive weekend.

“There is some terrific stakes action in the Downs’ final three days from Sept. 9 to 11, including the Gold Cup, Manitoba Matron, Winnipeg Futurity and Buffalo Stakes for Manitoba-bred 2-year-olds,” said Sheri Glendinning, the Downs Director of Programs and Simulcast.

“And the final three days will also feature fan appreciation perks. Oh yeah, and fans had better enter the Sept. 10 horseplayer tournament. It’s everyone’s final chance to earn a trip to Las Vegas and it’s also the final chance to win a trip to Mexico in the Place in the Sun contest.”

In the meantime, Glendinning and her crew will start preparing to hand the jockey title to Husbands, a rider who has led almost the entire season.

A week ago, Husbands led Whitehall 65-63. Today it’s 73-64 and the folks at the Downs might just as well bring out the trophy and hand it to the veteran. Last weekend, Husbands sent a message and Whitehall and every other jockey who thought he/she might have a chance to challenge for the crown. That message was, “See ya later!”

“There is also some terrific stakes action in the Downs’ final three days from Sept. 9 to 11, including the Gold Cup, Manitoba Matron, Winnipeg Futurity and Buffalo Stakes for Manitoba-bred 2-year-olds.

“And the final three days will also feature fan appreciation perks. Oh yeah, and fans had better enter the Sept. 10 horseplayer tournament. On Saturday, it’s everyone’s final chance to earn a trip to Las Vegas and entry into the $1 million World Handicapping Challenge is Saturday. Entry fee is $50. Bet $2 WP on one horse in all ASD races. It’s also the final chance to win a trip to Mexico in the Place in the Sun contest.”

Husbands won eight of 21 races on three cards during the Labour Day Weekend. He won once on Saturday night aboard Stand Up Rita in Race 6. He won three races on Sunday – aboard Black Witch in Race 3, on Princessofthestars in Race 5 and on Malibu Colony in Race 6.

Then, on Monday afternoon, he blew the doors off the place with four wins in seven races. He won Race 1 on Sorcerer’s Wildcat. He rode Jon Q to victory in Race 3. He was aboard Galitzianer in Race 6 and Expect Distinction in Race 7.

Whitehall’s only win on the weekend was on Dals Pal in Race 5 on Monday.

Leading Jockeys at Assiniboia Downs

Name Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings Christopher Husbands 286 73 57 43 $633,405 Antonio Whitehall 242 64 43 35 $585,189 Kayla Pizarro 218 35 30 39 $310,516 Adolfo A. Morales 152 31 20 22 $324,659 Richard Mairs 212 25 40 38 $286,277 Tyrone Nelson 164 24 23 16 $256,335

Meanwhile, on the trainer’s side, it appears as if it’s going to be difficult to unseat the leader, defending co-champion and two-time champion Tom Gardipy Jr. Gardipy Jr. has 34 wins while No. 2, Don Schnell has 30 and No. 3 Shelley Brown has 29. Gardipy Jr. is almost a lock to win another title.

This weekend, there will be racing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The Post Parade each night will be held at 7:15. The dining room is sold out, but there will be some seats in the clubhouse if you get there early.

– SCOTT TAYLOR

Photo courtesy of Assiniboia Downs