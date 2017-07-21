Escape Clause Wins Second Stakes Race in Five Days

No one at Winnipeg’s local thoroughbred race track could remember the last time a horse – filly, mare, colt, whatever – had won a major stakes race on Saturday and then won another the following Wednesday. Sure, it was often done in the 1930s, but that’s not usually the way things are done these days.

However, three-year-old Manitoba-bred bay filly Escape Clause is not an ordinary thoroughbred.

After winning the one-mile $25,000 R.C. Anderson Stakes last Saturday night in what turned out to be a two-horse race, Escape Clause won the seven-furlong $25,000 Jack Hardy Stakes on Wednesday for her second stakes victory in less than a week. Granted, this was only a four-filly race.

Owned by Don Schnell, Barry Anderson and True North, trained by Don Schnell and ridden by the Downs’ leading jockey Adolfo Morales, Escape Clause has now won $53,793 this year with five wins in five starts. She won an Allowance race on May 27, then the $25,000 Hazel Wright Sire Stakes on June 10, the $25,000 Chantilly Stakes on July 1, the $25,000 R.C. Anderson over one mile on July 15 and the Hardy Stakes on July 19.

On Saturday night, she was the 1-9 pre-race favorite and beat Tadaa (the filly she beat in the two-horse race on Saturday) ridden by Rohan Singh and Berazzle with Antonio Whitehall aboard. Dyna finished fourth and Dixieland Lake scratched. She paid $2.10 to win and that’s all there was. In two stakes races in five days, Escape Clause was in a non-wagering event (only two horses) and a win-only event (four horses) and paid a grand total of $2.10. This is a dominant filly that is now the pre-race local favorite for the Aug. 7-running of the $75,000 Manitoba Derby.

“I like Escape Clause more than most of the three-year-old boys on the grounds this year,” said Downs Paddock Host and mytoba.ca handicapper Ron McLennan. “There will be an invader or two in the Derby, but right now, Escape Clause is certainly the local Derby favorite.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday night was another exceptional night for Morales. He won twice on Wednesday – both stakes races. Not only did he win the Jack Hardy Stakes, he also won the $25,000 Winnipeg Sun Stakes. Another race for fillies and mares three-years-old and upward over one mile, Morales brought home CJ’s Flair for owner-trainer Murray Duncan. Stevie Mac with Antonio Whitehall up was second and Electric Cowgirl with Kayla Pizarro in the irons was third.

With two wins on Wednesday (three stakes wins in the last two nights of racing), Morales extended his lead in the jockey standings to seven over Pizarro. Morales has 29 wins in 80 starts and $277,286 in earnings while Pizarro now has 22 wins in 117 starts and $193,604 in winnings. Three-time champion Rohan Singh is now third with 20 wins in 93 starts and $156,919 in earnings. Defending champion Christopher Husbands is fourth with 19 wins and $198,037 in winnings.

On the trainers’ side of the ledger, Elton Dickey still leads with 20 wins and $153,612 in earnings. Don Schnell is next with 18 wins and $198,748 in winnings. Defending champion Tom Gardipy Jr. is tied for third with Shelley Brown. Both have 17 wins. Jerry Gourneau is next with 16 wins.

This weekend, there is live racing on both Friday and Saturday night. Post time each night is 7:30 p.m. There are no Stakes races scheduled this weekend.

– Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Assiniboia Downs