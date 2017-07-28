Downs Derby Workshop Coming to ASD

WINNIPEG, MB. – The $75,000 Manitoba Derby will be held at Assiniboia Downs on Monday, Aug. 7. However, the folks at ASD want you to have all the answers when you head to the Parimutuel Window.

With that in mind, the Downs will play host to the Manitoba Derby Handicapping Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Glen Sirkis and Marshall Posner, two of the most accomplished handicappers at ASD, will be the hosts for this special workshop dedicated to the 2017 Manitoba Derby. Sirkis and Posner cover a variety of topics including:

1) An in-depth review of the Manitoba Derby including a discussion on every horse entered.

2) An analysis of the Derby undercard with a focus on the other stakes races being run that day.

3) How to capitalize on the bigger pool sizes common on Derby Day – what to play and how to play it.

4) How to handicap a race with multiple shippers coming from different tracks along with new trainers and jockeys.

Sirkis and Posner want everyone in attendance bring their laptops and/or tablets because they will also be available to answer any questions attendees have regarding HPIbet. If you bet $50 in your HPIbet account within a week of the workshop you’ll receive a free $10 deposit.

All workshop participants will receive an ASD racing program for both Saturday Aug. 5, and Derby Monday, Aug. 7, plus 2500 Player Reward points.

All you need to do is call Samantha at the Downs at 204-885-3330 to register for the workshop.

Meanwhile, there will be two nights of live racing this weekend – both Friday and Saturday night with first post at 7:30 p.m.

After a hot Wednesday night, with two wins, three-time former jockey champion Rohan Singh has pulled to within five wins of leader Adolfo Morales. Morales still leads with 30 wins and $291,521 in winnings in 87 starts while Singh is second with 25 wins and $190,785 in earnings in 109 starts. Winnipeg’s own Kayla Pizarro is third with 24 wins and $207,499 in winnings in 125 mounts.

Meanwhile, Elton Dickey continues to lead the trainers’ standings with 26 wins in 101 starts while Don Schnell is second with 20 wins in 56 starts and Shelley Brown and defending champion Tom Gardipy Jr. are third with 18 wins apiece.

There is one Stakes race on Friday night as the $25,000 Manitoba Mile goes to post at about 9:23 p.m. The favorite is Florida-bred Media Melee with Tyrone Nelson aboard at 8-5 while Kentucky-bred Victory Call with Sheldon Chickeness up is the second favorite at 3-1.

This is the last weekend of live racing before Derby Weekend. There will be no Wednesday live racing this coming week but there will be live racing next Friday, Saturday and Monday.

– Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Assiniboia Downs