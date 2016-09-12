Assiniboia Downs finishes season with a flourish

Christopher Husbands was the champion jockey and Ton Gardipy Jr. win his fourth trainers’ title as the 2016 Assiniboia Downs live meet came to a close on Sunday night.

And when you throw in the significant increase in wagering, the Manitoba Horse Racing Commission’s new board and the upswing in attendance, this might have been the best racing season in Downs’ history.

“You could not draw up this season any better,” CEO Darren Dunn said in a written statement. “The 50-day live racing season at Assiniboia Downs came to a spectacular end Sunday night with a stunning 44 per cent increase in wagering per race, an increase which included a single-day record of $1.1 million on Manitoba Derby Day, Aug. 1.”

It seems that with the change in government this year, everything started to go right for Manitoba’s little thoroughbred race track, proving that if you leave the experts alone, racing can thrive in this province.

“Our goal was to bring more horses into Manitoba to compete, increase the per race field size for our customers to wager on and drive further stimulus to the provincial economy in our role in the agriculture and tourism areas and we accomplished this in spades,” Dunn said.

“We achieved revenue growth that far exceeded current industry norms, well matched with very large and enthusiastic crowds on a regular basis.

Add to this the dramatic increase in our ‘partner’ (other gaming venues) wagering numbers which is always a continued focus to try and grow and it is clear that the Assiniboia Downs live race product was very desirable,” he concluded.

Total wagering on last year’s 50-day meet was $6.5 million. This year it was $9.53 million.

Meanwhile, on the track, the finish could not have been more exciting.

Riding a stunning 10 winners in 21 races on the final weekend, veteran Barbadian jockey Christopher Husbands easily captured his second riding title in three years with 15 wins more than his rival, rookie Bajan rider, Antonio Whitehall. On the trainers’ side, Tom Gardipy, Jr., from Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation in Saskatchewan, won his fourth title with 37 wins, three more than Don Schnell.

Witt Six, a four-year-old gelding owned by Texas cattleman and former race car driver, Henry Witt, Jr., and trained by another First Nation’s trainer, Jerry Gourneau from South Dakota, became the likely Horse of the Year at the Downs by winning the Gold Cup Stakes on Saturday as he stalked the leader and beat him to the finish line.

On the horseplayer side, former bank employee Bonnie Simmonds became the first woman in seven years to win one of four horseplayer tournaments that will send her to Las Vegas in March to compete in a continent-wide tournament for big prize money.

In the closing weeks, Winnipeg Beach vegetable grower Al Siwak was the talk of the track when his 20-cent quick-pick ticket on the Jackpot Hi 5 wager won him $13,011.

Racing continues daily at the track and at off-track track betting sites from top tracks in Canada, the U.S. and Australia. The next big event is the Breeders’ Cup World Championships the first week of November.

– SCOTT TAYLOR

Photo courtesy of Assiniboia Downs