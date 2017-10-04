Manitoban Golfers Honoured With Hall of Fame Call

WINNIPEG, MB. – Three Manitoban golfers and one Manitoban golf team were added to the Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame this week. The fifteenth annual running of the induction ceremony took place at Club Regent Event Centre Monday evening.

Included in the 2017 induction class were Terry More and Pat Piper – who were inducted within the ‘Athlete’ category, Joe Tachan – who was inducted in the ‘Athlete and Builder’ category, and the Manitoba team winners of the Canadian Ladies Golf Association team trophy from 1962 (Marg Homenuik, Heather Telfer, Marlene Netterfield, and Ann Tachan).

“The Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame is proud to welcome its first team as an honoured member, and there could be no better choice than the first Manitoba team to win a Canadian provincial team championship,” said Don MacDonald, President of the Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame and Museum Inc. “Each of the individual inductees demonstrated exceptional golfing ability over a sustained period of time and have earned their place as Honoured Members.” Career Achievements: Terry More Manitoba Golfer of the Year (1978)

Manitoba Junior Champion (1964)

Manitoba Amateur Champion (1967)

Harold Eidsvig Trophy – Low Amateur, Manitoba Open (1976, 1977, 1978 and 1981)

Manitoba Rural Senior Champion (2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007)

Canadian Junior Semi-Finalist (1964)

Canadian Junior Quarter-Finalist (1965)

Four-time Municipal Champion

Pat Piper (Nee Kiggins)

Saskatchewan Junior Champion (1958 and 1959)

Manitoba Junior Champion (1961)

Canadian Junior Team Championship (with Marion Lawrence) (1961)

Runner-Up Canadian Women’s Senior Championship (1992) and was Low Canadian

Manitoba Senior Champion (1994)

3-time Member of Manitoba Women’s’ Teams (1960, 1961 and 1973)

4-time Member of Manitoba Senior Women’s’ Teams (1991, 1992, 1993 and 1994)

Ranked in Top 10 of Canadian Senior Women’s’ Golfers (1992)

Finalist Manitoba Golfer of the year (1992) Joe Tachan Started playing and caddying at Elmhurst in 1931

He “managed” the club during the Second World War and along with Walter Kurylko, the “…two men kept the clubhouse open and the golf course playable…”

Was Elmhurst pro from 1945 to 1963

Won Manitoba Opens in 1946, 1951 and 1957; also Western Manitoba Open in 1946

Commonly referred to as “pint-sized pro”, the “mighty-mite from Elmhurst”, “Joe the pro”, “the debonair Elmhurst pro” or the “dapper little pro from Elmhurst”

Played a match against Bobby Locke with Joe, Harold Eidsvig and Allan Boes playing a best ball against Locke (who won (2 and 1)

Credited with developing games of Wilf Homenuik and Jim Doyle and others, including Marg Homenuik and Anne Tachan