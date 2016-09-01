VW May Be Holding Out On Key Probe Information From The US Attorney

VW just released their financial reports for 2015 and their outlook for 2016 and it isn’t looking as good as they hoped. What is making matters worse is that they can’t seem to get out of the cloud of suspicion over their alleged unscrupulous acts relating to the emissions equipment installed on their vehicles.

The US Attorney’s office is now claiming that not only is VW not being cooperative, but the Attorney’s office is also saying that they are withholding key information in the case, which is halting their efforts at resolution.

Common sense would tell you that it would be better for VW to offer it up, take their licks, and move on to damage control. But much like the Ford, they seem to be stalling the entire process, which is only making shareholders more uneasy about the future of the stock and the company. What is it that they don’t want to share? To onlookers, it would seem that it must be pretty juicy if they are going to such lengths to keep the information to themselves.

What is the response to allegations that they are hiding crucial information that the US Attorney’s office has asked for? VW is citing that they can’t be held to the laws of the American judicial system.

Citing the German privacy laws as their lofty excuse to not fork over the necessary documentation, many wonder how long they will hold out on this charade. The US Attorney is going so far as to proclaim that the automaker is “obstructing and impeding” the investigation by not being forthcoming with the asked for information.

Without the necessary documentation, the US courts insist that their hands are tied. To hold anyone responsible for the acts of the carmaker’s decision to mislead car buyers and government agencies alike, they need to have crucial documents providing the proof that there was intent and that the process was initiated by top executives who knew exactly what they were doing. Unless they can get the documentation they need, there is no way to claim legally that the fraud was systematic and perpetuated by those in charge.

The story is entirely different in the case of German courts. The German judiciary system has insisted that they have everything they need to both prosecute and close the case effectively. German investigators say that they haven’t received the same withholding or halt of information flowing to the necessary parties. Working well within the law, they believe that automaker is being upfront and honest about the part that they played in the whole emissions alleged scandal.

The difference is that if German officials were to believe that they were being stonewalled, they would have every right to go in and not only demand but to find the information that they need. Being able to raid offices of the highest executives with ease, the US judicial system is frustrated that there isn’t more help being handed over to get to the heart of the information US courts have asked for.

With prosecutors in the US becoming fed up with the practices of VW and the antics they are playing with legal system rules varying between countries, it is hard to predict what they will do to recover the information that is needed to follow through with the prosecution. It is likely not to end anytime quickly or without a battle.

What that will do for the automaker’s reputation, the stock, and their overall finances, is uncertain. Perhaps if they allow the tide to settle and the fog to clear, when they do release the information asked for, the fallout will not be such a hot button for consumers or the press.

VW could be in some serious trouble by admitting fault in the cases with as much to lose in civil liability in the billions of dollars. The problem is that the evidence is pretty solid, and avoiding the inevitable outcome probably isn’t going to happen. What is known, of the judicial system about car makers in America, is that if you say you are sorry, admit guilt, and promise to make things right, you usually get a slap on the wrist.

That has many wondering if this is the right move to make. Does VW really want to wake the sleeping giant and want it to seek revenge? This coming year will show whether VW will weather the storm or whether their executives will take the fall, and what will become of their financial future. It is best to stay tuned on this one-to-watch.