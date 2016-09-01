The Goddard Inquiry Delves Into Child Abuse Allegations

If you haven’t heard of the resurgence of the Goddard inquiry, it was a time between 1920 and 1970 where young people were systematically transported to Australia from Canada. The child migrant program is not one that Canada is proud of now, but at the time, it seemed like a totally reasonable solution to labor needs in Australia. What it led to, however, is countless of children’s lives being torn upside down, rampant child abuse and historical sexual assault allegations the likes that no one had ever imagined.

The inquiry, which was initiated in 2014 by criminal lawyers in Toronto, was done so to examine claims of ill-treatment in both private and public institutions across Canada. Those doing the investigation are urging those who were held in agencies and victims, before being transported, to come forward and tell their tale. Judge Lowell Goddard is spearheading the investigation of sexual abuse because many who are still able to tell their tales are aging and in some cases on the verge of either forgetting their past or not being around to say it. The first of the hearings is set to begin in July.

The program seemed like a sound way to take 150,000 children who were three or more and without a family and transport them to Australia to be better cared for and to be a productive member of the Australian Society. Canada was not the only ones who participated, and the practice lasted from the years 1920 all the way to the 70s. In 1998, scathing allegations began to surface that there was widespread emotional, sexual and physical abuse perpetrated on those who were transported to the extent that is unconscionable.

Frances Swaine, a lawyer who has made it her life’s work to work with children migrants for years, believes that it is imperative that the true story be told about what happened to the children. She is urging those who were sent to Australia to tell of the depravity that they encountered at the hands of the adults who were supposed to be protecting and nurturing them.

It wasn’t just the state who participated in the program. Also involved were religious institutions, churches and other charities who had removed children from homes due to unhealthy conditions. They were removed without parental consent and then were subsequently put in transit to a far away country remanded to the authorities in Australia. Catholic, Methodist and Presbyterian churches, along with the Church of England, are responsible for more than 7000 of those children who were sent overseas. The years of the church program extended from 1912 to 1970.

What is it that these children and their lawyers are seeking? With most of them nearing the end of their life all they are really looking for is a little acknowledgment of the wrongs done to them and a formal apology. A fund is also being created to ensure that nothing of this systematic nature and scale be allowed to happen again. Hoping on board is the Australian Royal Commission, who also wants to know the truth about what their country was involved in so many decades ago.

The sad reality is that most of the migrant workers never had a chance to do anything but become glorified slaves. Never making it out of poverty, they lived a life that hard and characterized by poor health, which is why there are not many still alive to tell the tale of the treatment. Those who participated and are now elderly, are not fairing as well as their cohorts with reason.

That is why Goddard insists that the investigation is steam headed instead of hidden in the pages awaiting a time when no one is around to provide testimony to the wrongs instigated by Canada and those religious institutions who were supposed to be in charge of protecting the children and providing them with the opportunities they needed to escape.

The biggest travesty is that the children who were taken from their homes have had no voice for decades. Befallen ill will at the hands of those who were supposed to be their lifeline, it is time that they receive some sort of vindication, even if it is just in the form of an apology. At this point, the just deserve to have their stories heard. Until someone invents a time machine, there is no way to undo many tragedies in life, but at a minimum, an apology, and systematic change to ensure that it never happens again is in order.