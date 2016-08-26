Financial Apartheid In America…An Acceptable Disparity?

The reason that Mary Antoinette was beheaded was for her comment “let them eat cake”. Why was everyone so upset by that? Her flippant attitude towards have-nots, while she was a had, added fuel to the disparity flame that was already on fire during the revolution. The same may be happening in New York high-rises.

The new financial apartheid going on in the city of Manhattan, may be an excellent way to even things out, may be showing us all the ridiculousness of the disparity between the rich and poor in America. The “poor door” may not be such a good idea after all.

The Luxury Lincoln Square “poor door”, as it has been termed, is finally opened for business. What seemed like a good idea, however, may be nothing more than a slap in the face for those already growing impatient with the way that the haves have, and the have-nots don’t. There are 55 units which have been designated for low-income housing, but they may not be fostering the goodwill that officials had hoped for.

The poor door allows low-income families the luxury of living in the high-rise, but it doesn’t give them the same rrsps and allowances. A “separate but not equal” situation, it may only be showcasing the disparity that many know exist and embarrassing excessive living styles of the wealthy in America.

Conflicted, those who won the “lottery” to live in the high-rise are feeling very fortunate. No longer living in dangerous neighborhoods, it is giving hundreds the opportunity to get out of their poor surroundings and live in a safer and substantially better place. The problem? The luxury tower has made it very apparent that they are not one of the wealthy inhabitants.

Not allowed the essentials afforded other tenants, they don’t have dishwashers, aren’t privy to the doorman, and have no light fixtures in the living rooms and bedrooms. The other units have all the bells and whistles while the low-income housing units are missing the basics.

Starting at just $833 for a studio, it is a great deal for those who would be finding that type of rental price in the middle of the projects. It still makes those who live in the lower cost units feel poorly about their economic status.

They aren’t allowed to use the gym, the in-house theater, the storage units, and they aren’t given a key to the pool. The difference in price between units is exuberant. With condos in the affluent part costing $1.3 million to start, it is easy to see why those residents get to have their cake and eat it too.

It isn’t just the internal areas of the high-rise which are off limits to the less expensive units. Those who live in the low-income areas aren’t allowed to use the courtyard or the “rich side of the building.” Having to use the back door for entry, it is reminiscent of the old segregation rules of the American countryside. Getting a glimpse into how the wealthy get treated and what money can buy you, the lower income residents are afraid to ask for more because they don’t want to end up back in the projects where they moved from.

The high-rise was not segregated out of the goodness of the developer’s heart. Instead, they added the low-income units to cash in on tax breaks. They choose to use the “separate areas” to not disturb those who are paying a lot for their luxury units. Additionally, the developers were allowed to build higher and expand larger due to the low-income status claimed.

A technicality, they got the breaks they did because the developers included those who have less, but they have done everything possible to let low-income residents know they are worthless. Was it a tricky gimmick, or did they do a good thing for those who had less and were looking for a leg up.

The truth is that even if the low-income units have less, they likely may be a new start for those who are looking to get out of a dangerous situation. Giving them a safe dwelling place, it may give them the opportunity that they need to break out of the cycle of poverty and give their children the benefit of having a secure place to play, a better school district, and the advantage of less crime. Could they afford to upgrade to a dishwasher, of course, but it is likely a stepping stone for many who will benefit from their new surroundings.