Ailes Investigators Being Accused Of Not Really Investigating

When Gretchen Carlson made the allegations against one of the most powerful men in news, the public was shocked, but those who work under him may not have been. Since Carlson has come forward to tell her tale, many have followed to tell how they have felt coerced or harassed in similar ways.

A criminal lawyer in Toronto, for Laurie Dhue, a former Fox News Anchor, is questioning why no one is really investigating the allegations brought forth not just by Carlson, but also her fellow female workers. Many who work within the organization are wondering about the credibility of the internal review of the allegations of sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct done by 21st Century Fox.

Founder of one of the most successful news channels in recorded history, Roger Ailes, has found himself in a battle against Carlson. The law firm Paul, Weiss, which was hired to “investigate” the matter by 21st Century Fox’s top executives, set to investigate the charges of Carlson’s firing and her subsequent allegations on July 6th of this year.

It isn’t just Carlson who is making accusations about Ailes’s conduct. In fact, there was enough meat in the case to warrant Murdoch to force Ailes to resign just 15 days after the lawsuit was filed. The internal review is being said to “wind down”, but there are those who are questioning whether the case was really handled correctly.

High-profile characters such as Megyn Kelly are among the women who have come forward to say that she was approached in a sexual manner over a decade ago, which leads many to believe that the conduct has been ongoing and far-reaching.

Laurie Dhue is the latest in a series of women to come forward. The problem? Her lawyers had to approach the law firm. Although rumors abound about Dhue and Ailes relationship over the years, no questioning was done, nor was she contacted. That is why Dhue hired her own team of lawyers and decided to come forward.

Dhue insists that she had sexual contact with Ailes for almost two decades, “servicing” him to maintain her position and further her career. In return, she earned an above average salary over her cohorts. It all ended in 2011, when Ailes dismissed her from the position and gave her $3.15 million dollars to go away quietly and never speak of their engagement.

Schaeffer, Dhue’s attorney, believes that the investigation undertaken has ended way too prematurely and that there has been no attempt to get to the “real truth” behind what was going on behind the scenes, literally. He maintains that Fox is purposely sweeping things under the rug to protect their reputation and the integrity of their news organization.

Wrapping it up so quickly, and without even talking to former employees such as Dhue, Schaeffer insists is a miscarriage of justice and only further victimizes those that Ailes has hurt in his past.

A 21st Century Fox representative commented, after Ailes resigned, that any allegations of wrongdoing either of Ailes, or the Fox network, are simply baseless. Insisting that they take sexual harassment very seriously, the job of Paul, Weiss being hired was to get to the truth.

Ironically, for a news organization that prides itself on being fair and balanced and telling it as it is without any “spin”, this turn of events may catapult them right back into the spotlight that they have tried to avoid.

Among other celebrities accused of misconduct is Steve Doocy, who is on Fox & Friends. Carlson named him in the suit as another man who sexually harassed her. While working at Fox, Dhue started her memoirs about the interworking of the network, which included a bbq at the house of Doocy where Ailes asked her if she was “wearing any underwear” while she jumped on the trampoline with Doocy’s then seven-year-old son.

Although being defended by Susan Estrich, who is one of the modern day founders of more fairness in women’s legal matters, there is little doubt that Ailes acted inappropriately. To what extent is really the matter at hand. If Paul, Weiss isn’t interested in getting to the bottom, it is likely that the women who feel victimized, are. Carlson, who has been called a liar and an opportunist who wanted to further her own career, is likely not going to let this settle anytime soon. It just may be that the cat is out of the bag. Putting it back in, may not be as easy as anyone hoped in this case.