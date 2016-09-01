Abuse Or Punishment, Grandmother Who Killed Grand Daughter After Lying Over Candy Dies In Prison

It used to be that children were meant to be seen and not heard. In previous generations what was not heard were things like abuse or maltreatment of the children in society. Thank goodness that, over the past fifty years, the line between punishment and ill-treatment has started to become defined. Children were once considered the property of their parents and presumably to be punished as the guardians saw fit.

That is not the case anymore. The line between abuse and punishment is finally being challenged. When is it okay to discipline your children the way you want and when does it cross the line? The grandmother who made her granddaughter run to death for lying about stealing candy found out the hard way that her punishment was obsessive. Dying in prison this week, the grandmother who was sentenced to life without the potential for parole has died in prison.

Joyce Hardin Garrard was found guilty of homicide and sentenced to prison without the chance for parole for making her granddaughter run for hours for the crime of lying about taking a piece of candy. An Alabama court convicted her of capital murder for contributing to the death of her young nine-year-old granddaughter after she made her run for hours on end after catching her lying about taking a piece of candy. Only serving one year in prison, she died at the age of 50 in a woman’s state prison.

The cause of death has not been officially announced, but speculation is that she suffered a heart attack and was lifted from the prison to a hospital trauma center where she was pronounced dead. In 2012, the Etowah County jury found Gerrard guilty of killing her granddaughter after making her run excessively after she apparently lied about eating a piece of candy when asked. A family lawyer in Aurora presents evidence that the grandmother made Savannah Hardin run for hours in punishment for not only stealing the candy but then lying about it.

Garrard insisted throughout the trial that she never meant to harm her granddaughter, devastated by the turn of events. Her version of the story was that she was outside with her picking up sticks as the girl ran around and they discussed the importance of not lying. A dual purpose, she insists that she was also helping the young girl train to run faster when competing in school races.

The prosecutor told a different story of a woman who was shouting orders and completely callous that she had set a course to kill her granddaughter. Ascribing malicious intent to her punishment, the jury convicted her of killing the girl she professed to love so much.

Also set for trial is the stepmother Jessica Mae Hardin, who is likewise being accused of capital murder for not stepping in to stop the abuse. Now free on bond, she is also confessing her innocence and that she loved and never expected anything to happen to her stepdaughter.

It truly sparks a debate about the responsibility of parents to parent and to know when to draw the line. Likely the young girl was showing signs that the running was excessive, but to make the leap to capital murder without any real proof of intent is a far step to take. Tragedy, a girl, is gone, now a grandmother is gone, and the stepmother is facing charges, all for a punishment gone awry.

This is not the first case in the dockets where parents have been charged with punishments gone overboard. It is a hard line to draw. The rights of parents have to be strong, but when it becomes abusive, then there need to be consequences. It also helps to define the duty of the state to keep children safe. If they allow one murder to go without punishment, then it sends the wrong signal to others who may push it too far and end up harming a child.

The problem with this case is that there is no way to prove that the grandmother intended to hurt her granddaughter. We all have different notions about what is excessive punishment. Many of us shudder to think about the way that we were spanked, but it was just the way that children were treated a short generation ago. knowing when you are infringing on the rights of parents to parent while protecting children, is not an easy determination to make.