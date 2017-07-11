Moose Reveal 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Manitoba Moose have revealed their 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule.

The Moose begin their 76-game campaign on Friday, October 6th in Grand Rapids against the reigning Calder Cup Champion Griffins.

The team returns to Bell MTS Place for its home opener on Friday, October 13th against the Cleveland Monsters in a 7:00pm matchup.

With the addition of teams in Belleville (Ottawa Senators affiliate) and Laval (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) this off-season, the Moose will play 12 games against Canadian teams.

The Belleville Senators make their first trip to Winnipeg on October 27th and 28th, while the Laval Rocket come to Bell MTS Place on November 19th and 21st.

Rounding out the Canadian competition, the long-time rival Toronto Marlies visit March 30th and 31st.

For the second season in a row, the Moose have increased their number of weekend home games.

Manitoba will play 26 games at Bell MTS Place on Friday, Saturday or Sundays throughout the season.

They will also play in 14 matinee games with 2 p.m. start times, including New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31st) and Louis Riel Day (Monday, February 19th).

The Central Division accounts for 44 of Manitoba’s 76 games this season.

The Moose face off against Iowa, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Chicago and Milwaukee eight times and play against Rockford four times.

Playing 20 games against competition from the Pacific Division, the Moose take on Stockton, Bakersfield, San Jose, Texas and San Antonio.

Manitoba wraps up its home schedule on Sunday, April 8th against the Bakersfield Condors.

The regular season closes on Sunday, April 15th when the Moose battle the Chicago Wolves.

You can download the schedule here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Rusty Barton