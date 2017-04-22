Manitoba’s Best Coaches Honoured

Laurel Read summed it up quite succinctly on Saturday morning.

“Coaches are the backbone of Manitoba’s amateur sport system,” said Read, the Interim CEO of Sport Manitoba. “They build our communities and help shape tomorrow’s leaders. Sport Manitoba is thrilled to honour and recognize their significant contributions and achievements.”

And honour them, they did.

The 2017 Coaching Manitoba IMPACT Awards were presented on Saturday in an annual effort to honour “the contributions and achievements of some of the very best in the Manitoba coaching community.”

Officially, “this annual event celebrates Manitoba’s best coaches and acknowledges the outstanding contributions they have made to their athletes and sport over a number of years.”

This year’s award winners are:

Vince Leah Memorial Award (Fundamentals Category): BARBARA LYNN FAY, swimming, Winnipeg

Dr. Jack Hunt Memorial Award (Learn to Train/Train to Train Category): KRIS STASIAK, wrestling, Winnipeg

Peter Williamson Memorial Award (Train to Compete/Train to Win Category): MINGPU WU, athletics, Winnipeg

Peter Dick Award (School System Category): HENRY KASDORF, volleyball, Steinbach

Global News Active for Life Coach: BRIAN WALTERS, swimming/athletics, Winnipeg

Investors Group NCCP Coach Developer Award: DOUG KROCHAK, Winnipeg

The Manitoba Aboriginal Sports and Recreation Council recognized the winners of the 2016 Manitoba Aboriginal Coaching Awards: volleyball coach Jaymie Menzies from Winnipeg and softball legend David Muswaggon from Cross Lake First Nation.

Sport Manitoba also honoured coaches from across Manitoba who have coached at International Events in the previous year as well as individuals who have been coaching a minimum of 25 years in the province:

International Coaches

Michael Boroskae

Ayach Bounachada

Vlastimil (Vlastic) Cerny

Calvin Edie

Lorie Henderson

Derek Ingram

Larry McKay

Evan Pritchard

Ryan Ratushniak

Kirby Schepp

Shane Smith

Joe Stouffer

Michele Sung

25 Years of Service

Curt Bauer

Rob Bernard

Stephen Densmore

Wilf Erichsen

Dean Favoni

Jim Feasby

Art Koop

Sheila Llewellyn

Blake Morden

Harry Robertson

Darren Roe

Karl Schroeder

George Tanner

Pal (Paul) Temesvari

“Congratulations to the winners of the Coaching Manitoba IMPACT Awards,” said Peter Hak, President and CEO of the major sponsor, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries. “Each of you has demonstrated true passion and commitment toward your athletes and your sport. We are honoured to celebrate our coaches who continue to inspire, motivate, and foster growth in their athletes.”

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Sport Manitoba