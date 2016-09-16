Jets rookie camp team in Penticton this weekend

From September 16-19 the Winnipeg Jets Rookie Camp team is attending the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.

The team was announced earlier this week and the group got on the ice together for the first time at MTS Iceplex on September 15.

Players suiting up for the Winnipeg Jets in this year’s Young Stars Classic include event veterans Chase De Leo and Brendan Lemieux. 2015 first-round selections Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic, along with 2016 first-round pick Logan Stanley will be participating in their first-ever Young Stars Classic.

Broadcast partner TSN 1290 will be carry all three Jets games from the Young Stars Classic, called by the radio play-by-play voices of the Jets, Dennis Beyak and Paul Edmonds along with TSN 1290 and TSN3 colour commentator Shane Hnidy. You will also be able to watch the games online live on www.winnipegjets.com, featuring Brian Munz. Visit the Jets’ website for game recaps, interviews, and exclusive coverage from Jets TV during the Young Stars Classic.

This season marks the fifth time the Winnipeg Jets will take part in the Young Stars Classic, hosted by the Vancouver Canucks. The Jets have participated since their inaugural season in 2011-12 while the tournament was cancelled in 2012 due to the NHL’s work stoppage.

Each scheduled game will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C.

Please see attached document for the Jets’ full rookie camp roster.

Young Stars Classic

Penticton, B.C – September 16-19, 2016

GAME TEAMS DATE TIME Game 1 Calgary vs. Winnipeg Sept. 16 4:00 pm Game 2 Vancouver vs. Edmonton Sept. 16 7:30 pm Game 3 Calgary vs. Edmonton Sept. 17 7:30 pm Game 4 Vancouver vs. Winnipeg Sept. 18 2:00 pm Game 5 Edmonton vs. Winnipeg Sept. 19 11:00 am Game 6 Vancouver vs. Calgary Sept. 19 3:00 pm

*Game dates, times and opponents subject to change

*All times pacific

