WWHSHL Mourns Loss Of Kelly Kabernick

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — Sanford Sabres women’s hockey team head coach Kelly Kabernick has passed away.

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League confirmed Kabernick died in a traffic accident Wednesday morning.

The WWHSHL says they’re devastated by the news and called it ‘tragic’ in a release.

“On behalf of our community of teams and fans, we send our most heart-felt condolences and prayers to Kelly’s wife Christine, Kate and Lauren (Sabres), Mackenzie, Carson and all their family, friends, to the Sabres women’s hockey team and the community of Sanford, as they endure this extraordinary loss.”

