streetside
Winnipeg Jets announce number changes for 2016-17

Winnipeg Jets announce number changes for 2016-17

Posted on Thu, September 8, 2016 at 3:30pm by in Featured, HOCKEY, SPORTS, winnipeg jets with No Comments on Winnipeg Jets announce number changes for 2016-17

The Winnipeg Jets have announced a handful of jersey number changes for this coming season.

The biggest changes see Alex Burmistrov going from 6 to 91, and Connor Hellebuyck moving on from 30, to 37. First year Jets, Brian Strait, Quinton Howden and Shawn Matthias also announced their numbers for the year. Strait will be sporting 47, Howden will wear 21, and Matthias has opted for Andrew Ladd‘s old number 16.

Jets jerseys

The biggest impact that this announcement carries is the fact that ever since the death of former Thrashers forward, Dan Snyder, the Thrashers/Jets franchise have never issued the number 37 to any player in honour of him. The Jets announced that Hellebuyck reached out to the Snyder family and was granted their blessing on his selection of number 37. It was also announced that there will be a memorial patch sewn in to the jersey, highlighting the life of the former player.

14199677_1108352745912114_3683199948679560916_n

The Winnipeg Jets will continue to hand out the Dan Snyder Memorial Award in his honour to the player who best exemplifies “perseverance, dedication, and hard work without reward – so that his team and teammates might succeed.”

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Photos courtesy of Winnipeg Jets

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , ,
Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *