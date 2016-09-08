Winnipeg Jets announce number changes for 2016-17

The Winnipeg Jets have announced a handful of jersey number changes for this coming season.

The biggest changes see Alex Burmistrov going from 6 to 91, and Connor Hellebuyck moving on from 30, to 37. First year Jets, Brian Strait, Quinton Howden and Shawn Matthias also announced their numbers for the year. Strait will be sporting 47, Howden will wear 21, and Matthias has opted for Andrew Ladd‘s old number 16.

The biggest impact that this announcement carries is the fact that ever since the death of former Thrashers forward, Dan Snyder, the Thrashers/Jets franchise have never issued the number 37 to any player in honour of him. The Jets announced that Hellebuyck reached out to the Snyder family and was granted their blessing on his selection of number 37. It was also announced that there will be a memorial patch sewn in to the jersey, highlighting the life of the former player.

The Winnipeg Jets will continue to hand out the Dan Snyder Memorial Award in his honour to the player who best exemplifies “perseverance, dedication, and hard work without reward – so that his team and teammates might succeed.”

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Photos courtesy of Winnipeg Jets