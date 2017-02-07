Wild Finish in Winnipeg Sees Minnesota Come Out on Top

WINNIPEG, MB – The Minnesota Wild are a very good hockey team. But on Tuesday evening, the Winnipeg Jets made them appear just mediocre. Although ultimately losing the game 4-2 on an empty-net goal, the Jets did not give up after falling into a 3-0 hole, battling back against the number one team in the National Hockey League.

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk, and the 35-12-5 Wild put their Western Conference leading record on full display on Tuesday in front of a sold-out crowd, just seven-and-a-half hours north of their St. Paul home.

In the first test of a four-game homestand, the Jets gift-wrapped Bruce Boudreau’s team with countless opportunities in the first frame, as Winnipeg’s sloppy defensive efforts led directly to multiple scoring chances for the boys in green.

Roughly twelve minutes into the first period, the Jets found themselves having three forwards trapped deep in the Minnesota end. All they were able to do was watch as Wild centreman, Charlie Coyle walked into Winnipeg’s end before dishing the puck off to linemate, Nino Niederreiter. The crafty Swiss left-winger made no mistake toe dragging the disc past Jets’ defender, Josh Morrissey before firing it past goaltender, Ondrej Pavelec in one swift motion, giving the Wild a 1-0 lead.

Jason Pominville made it 2-0 for the Wild on a slap shot that found its way through Pavelec from the top of the circle. Following up on another Coyle rush, the puck found its way to Jason Pominville, who snuck it past the rather shaken Jets’ netminder.

Winnipeg’s best chance in the first period came with three minutes left when captain, Blake Wheeler found a streaking Andrew Copp all alone in front of the Minnesota net. Copp took his time, but fired a hard wrist shot over the catching glove of Dubnyk – missing the net completely.

The Jets finished the period down 2-0, but ahead 12-11 in the shot department.

The Jets poured on the offence in the second frame. After quickly falling behind 3-0 on yet another goal from the Niederreiter-Coyle-Pominville line just two-and-a-half minutes into the middle period, Winnipeg battled back.

5:35 into the frame, red-hot Bryan Little potted his 15th goal of the season – albeit a garbage goal, it was Little’s eighth in his last nine games. Then with just over three minutes remaining in the second, Joel Armia picked up his second point of the game as he ripped a high wrister off Dubnyk’s glove and in, bringing the Jets back within one goal. Winnipeg heavily outshot Minnesota in the second, bringing up the game’s total to 29-17 Jets after two periods of play.

Lost in the busy period was the fact that Ondrej Pavelec left mid-way through the frame, with what is being reported as a lower-body injury. Connor Hellebuyck took over 6:15 into the period. Considering the fact that he had been riding the pine for the better part of Tuesday evening, Hellebuyck performed rather comfortably. And in the process, he fulfilled his semi-imaginable lifelong desire of playing the role of hockey’s pinch hitter.

Wild goaltender, Devan Dubnyk has been amongst league leaders since his arrival in Minnesota on January 15th, 2015. Standing six-and-a-half feet tall, he is one of the largest netminders in the league. Heading into Tuesday evening’s Central Division matchup, Dubnyk ranked first in the NHL in wins with 28, his five shutouts placed him third, and his save percentage of .932 and goals against average of 1.99 put him in second place behind Red Wings tendy, Jimmy Howard.

Following the Jets’ second goal of the game, the Winnipeg faithful loosened up and let the opposing all-star netminder hear it, as they cheered his easy saves, and attempted to get under his skin with their ongoing ‘Dub-Nyk’ bronx jeers.

The third period began in an interesting fashion as Minnesota was awarded a penalty shot just four minutes in. Much to the displeasure of defenceman Dustin Byfuglien, coach Maurice, and the jubilant Canadian observers, Justin St. Pierre and his officiating crew handed out the penalty shot after Byfuglien fired the loose stick of one of the Wild players at his teammate, Granlund – the Minnesota puck carrier. Luckily for Byfuglien and the Jets, the selected shooter, Granlund was unable to beat Hellebuyck on the ensuing chance.

Winnipeg provided another 12 shots in the third period – including a few chances with Hellebuyck on the bench for the extra attacker – bringing their game total up to 40, but thanks to the superb goaltending effort by Dubnyk, and an empty net goal by none other than Jason Pominville, the Wild hit the runway another two points up on their competition.

Mikael Granlund continues to pace the Wild with 48 points in 52 games played. Following shortly thereafter is the suddenly resurgent Eric Staal, who now has 42 points – also in 52 games played. The line of Niederreiter, Coyle and Pominville picked up nine points for the Wild on Tuesday. Joel Armia was the sole multi-point scorer for the Jets with a goal and an assist in the second period.

After getting leveled by Avalanche defender, Nikita Zadorov on Saturday afternoon, Jets’ leading point getter, Mark Scheifele showed no ill-effects of the hit, even totaling 24:06 in ice-time on Tuesday. Paul Maurice, never doubted dressing Scheifele, stating, “he’s fine” when asked upon the condition of his 23-year-old centreman going into the matchup with Minnesota.

It was also good news/bad news for the Jets on the injury front on Tuesday. Veteran winger, Drew Stafford dressed for the first time since January 21st, after suffering a lower-body injury against the Blues. That injury ultimately saw the 31-year-old miss the next six games. It was also revealed on Tuesday that defenceman, Tyler Myers had successfully undergone surgery for his own lower body injury. Myers has been held out of action since November 11th – a span of 40 games. Myers’ estimated recovery period is six to eight weeks.

The Winnipeg Jets will now welcome the Chicago Blackhawks, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars to the MTS Centre before taking off on a four game road trip, beginning in Pittsburgh on Thursday, February 16th. With Chicago and Tampa Bay landing in Winnipeg for a Friday-Saturday back-to-back, the Jets will look to put Tuesday’s loss behind them, and begin focusing on the upcoming schedule.

As the playoff standings are currently as clear as mud, every Jets’ goal, penalty, injury, coaching decision and point will count for more than ever before, as Winnipeg hopes to draw into the playoff picture for just their second time since relocation.

Friday night’s 7:00 P.M. matchup with the Blackhawks can be seen live on TSN3, regionally.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports

Photos courtesy of James Carey Lauder