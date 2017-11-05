Scheifele Hat Leads Winnipeg Jets Past Stars

WINNIPEG, MB. — And the Winnipeg Jets just keep on winning.

Mark Scheifele scored three goals, two of them in the third period, as the Jets whipped the Dallas Stars in front of a sold out home crowd at Bell MTS Place on Thursday night.

With the win, the Jets improved to 7-3-2 on the season won their third straight game. Dallas Fell to 7-6-0 and now trails second-place Winnipeg by three points in the Central Division.

Scheifele had an outstanding game, logging 22 minutes and 46 seconds of ice time and was plus two with three goals – the final one into an empty net – four shots on goal and a blocked shot.

They were Scheifele’s fifth, sixth and seventh goals of the season. Scheifele now has seven goals and 15 points in 12 games and moved into the list of Top 10 scorers in the league.

Patrik Laine scored his fifth of the year for the Jets while Tyler Myers notched his second. The Jets scored three goals in the first period, all on big shots by Scheifele, Laine and Myers.

The Jets led 3-1 after the first and should have gone ahead 4-1 in the second but a call that enraged Jets head coach Paul Maurice cost Winnipeg its potential fourth tally of the night. It appeared Brandon Tanev has scored a clean goal but it was waved off by the officials after a Dallas challenge.

After Dallas cut the Jets lead to 3-2 after two periods, Scheifele scored at the 1:47 mark of the third to make it 4-2 and then Scheifele notched his third into the empty net at 19 minutes even.

The Jets outshot Dallas 27-23 as Connor Hellebuyck improved his record to 7-0-1 on the season. He was solid, but not as sharp as he has been this season. Still, he was the better goaltender on the ice this night. Ben Bishop stopped 23 shots and took the loss in the Dallas net.

The Jets play at home again on Saturday night, before heading out on a three-game road trip. It’s a 6 p.m. start on Saturday as the Montreal Canadiens invade Bell MTS Place.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports