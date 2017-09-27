No Laine, No Scheifele, No Problem For Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Maintaining a 2-1 shot lead for the duration of any hockey game is difficult – not to mention a National Hockey League game. Any time you can limit your opponent to taking half the amount of shots that you take, you should win that game. On Wednesday evening, the Winnipeg Jets did just that. Although getting off on the wrong foot, the hometown team bounced back handsomely in their lopsided 5-3 victory.

It didn’t take long for Bobby Ryan and the Senators to score on Wednesday night. But unfortunately for the Sens, it was all downhill after Ryan’s early garbage goal. With three players between himself and the Jets’ net, Bobby Ryan threw a wobbler on goal from the hashmarks and halfwall. A funky bounce led to the first goal of the game, past a seemingly in-position Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck – who hadn’t seen game action since September 21st in the Jets’ 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild – settled things down after a shaky start with a seeing-eye glove save through traffic, following an extended period of whistle-less up-tempo hockey.

Although Ottawa found the twine just 2:33 into the game, Winnipeg dominated the remainder of the first period. Tripling the Senators in shots and out chancing them nearly 4-1 made for some rough ice in the visitor’s zone in the early going. It is safe to say that the Zamboni drivers at Bell MTS Place used extra caution in the Jets’ attack zone after the first period onslaught.

Winnipeg only needed 18 seconds to bury their first goal of the game on their second power play opportunity. With former Jet, Johnny Oduya in the box for interference, Dustin Byfuglien found Josh Morrissey who absolutely hammered a one-timer in the direction of Mike Condon. Nic Petan – the now 22-year-old forward – got enough of his stick on the Morrissey shot to deflect it perfectly past the screened Ottawa netminder, knotting the game up at ones.

Although tied 1-1 after the first period of play, Winnipeg held a sizable 14-5 lead in the shot department heading into the second frame.

7:26 into the second period, Alex Formenton stripped Kyle Connor of the puck at centre ice and raced in all alone on Hellebuyck before beating the netminder upstairs to re-take the Senators’ lead.

Ten minutes later – with Condon in the visitors’ bench for the extra attacker during a delayed penalty – Winnipegger, Mark Stone out-waited the Jets’ defencemen and tendy before sliding the puck cross-ice to long-time teammate Kyle Turris, who made no mistake burying his first goal of the pre-season, giving Ottawa a 3-1 lead.

Although maintaining their 2:1 shot ratio, it took the Jets nearly an entire period to find the twine once again. With Alex Burrows and Tom Pyatt in the box for the Senators, Dustin Byfuglien blasted a one-timer of his own from the point past Condon, pulling the home team back within one goal.

Just 8:33 into the third period, Bryan Little found himself at the centre of attention after fanning on a power play shot attempt, but recovering perfectly. In faking himself out, Little whiffed his original attempted shot before corralling the loose puck on his back foot and sniping it top corner moments later. That Winnipeg Jets goal marked the 12th of 13 pre-season goals scored on the power play to that point.

With roughly seven minutes left in the game, Nic Petan and Marko Dano teamed up to create a beautiful north-south goal, beginning the play with a shot block in their own defensive end, and ending it with a 2-on1 tap in for Dano. Little put the cherry on the top for the Jets with an empty netter with five seconds left on the clock. Winnipeg finished the game with 34 shots, opposed to Ottawa’s 18.

The Winnipeg Jets conclude their pre-season schedule on Saturday in Calgary when they take on the flames at 8:00 P.M. Central time. Saturday’s game can be seen live on TSNGo. Patrik Laine and the Jets will open the NHL regular season at Bell MTS Place on Wednesday, October 4th, when they host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. That game can be seen live on Sportsnet.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports

Photos by James Carey Lauder