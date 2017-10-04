Matthews, Leafs Hammer Laine, Jets in Season Opener

WINNIPEG, MB. – The 2017-18 National Hockey League season began with a bang Wednesday evening. It wasn’t, however, the kind of bang the Jets were looking for. Running into either hot goaltending, or questionable penalty call will typically do a team in. Stumbling upon both is a recipe for disaster. The Winnipeg Jets’ performance in their 7-2 loss on Wednesday was nothing short of disastrous.

Heading into the all-Canadian matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Jets had earned points in their last 10 games against Toronto, going 8-0-2 in the process. Since the franchise moved to Winnipeg, the Jets were 10-2-3 against the Leafs, including going 7-1-0 at home. That changed on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Jets came flying out of the gates in the early going, but unfortunately for the home crowd, the high-energy, high-tempo opening frame did not provide any good fortunes on the scoreboard for Winnipeg.

The Jets dominated the shot chart early on. With the assistance of three power plays, Winnipeg took 17 shots on goal, but could not find the twine. Diving from left to right, to left again, Toronto netminder, Frederik Andersen absolutely stood on his head in the first period, stopping anything and everything that came his way.

The Leafs took three penalties in the opening frame, and Andersen bailed them out of each and every troublesome situation. His finest moment of the first period came off of a Patrik Laine one-timer, from the Finnish sophomore’s regular power play location. In stretching his blocker out just far enough to shut down the fiery sniper’s one-time attempt, the Danish netminder gave cue to a collective sigh from the Winnipeg Jet faithful gathered at Bell MTS Place.

The aforementioned Andersen and Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers make up two of the only ten Danish players in the National Hockey League.

The Leafs put together a late rally, scoring on three of their final four shots of the period. The first goal came 45 seconds into their first power play opportunity of the game. Following a James van Riemsdyk chance in front of the net, Nazem Kadri banked in an easy rebound. Just moments later, the same offensive line struck once again as van Riemsdyk caught Jets’ goaltender Steve Mason sleeping with a quick snap shot off an offensive zone faceoff, giving the Leafs a 2-0 lead.

Before in-house P.A. announcer Jay Richardson could even finish his goal announcement, William Nylander and the Maple Leafs struck once again. With Andersen on the Leafs’ bench for the extra attacker on a delayed penalty call, Jake Gardiner and Auston Matthews put on a nice passing display before William Nylander found the twine of a wide open net, securing a 3-0 Toronto lead.

The Jets performance may have been ugly, but at least a new ‘interactive guessing game’ during a second period commercial break provided the Winnipeg fans with some entertainment. The randomly selected fan hilariously mis-identified Mark Messier, Howie Morenz, Al McInnis, Adam Oates and Bobby Orr all in an attempt to win cash.

The second period saw just one goal, and by no surprise, it belonged to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mathews picked up his second assist of the contest as he found off-season acquisition, Patrick Marleau all alone, who tucked the puck past a twisted up Steve Mason. The Leafs narrowed the shot gap, but the Jets maintained a 27-19 lead after two periods of work. Frederik Andersen was the difference.

It took the Leafs just 36 seconds to increase their lead in the third period. Nazem Kadri found Marleau all alone in the slot, who buried his second of the game past a shaky Steve Mason. Much to the delight of the home fans, Connor Hellebuyck entered the game for the third period, ending Mason’s dreadful night with just under one period left to play.

With Morgan Rielly in the box for the third time of the night, Mark Schiefele finally gave the Winnipeg fans something to cheer about in scoring his first of the season on a nice dish from Laine. Although bringing the hometown fans to their feet for the first time may have been nice, Matthews quickly potted the Leafs’ seventh goal of the evening just 26 seconds after. Perreault gave the Jets their second goal of the night with seven minutes to play, but the damage was done; Toronto strolled out of town as 7-2 victors on opening night.

While Andersen’s goaltending was nothing short of phenomenal, he hinted after the game that it was his forwards who got the job done Wednesday evening.

“We started off a bit shaky, but the boys up front really led the way after that,” Andersen said. “We made the most of our opportunities, and it’s a really tough building to come and play in here in Winnipeg, so I think we did well.”

Matthews and van Reimsdyk both picked up three points on the night, while Marleau, Marner, Bozak and Kadri produced two points apiece. Five Jets registered single points in the season opener, including Little, Laine, Byfuglien, Scheifele and Perreault.

Fresh off of his seven-year, $42 million contract extension, Nikolaj Ehlers was a non-factor for the Jets on Wednesday, finishing a -1 in 17:18 of ice time. Winnipeg sat Tucker Poolman, Ben Chiarot, Matt Hendricks and Nic Petan.

The Jets head out to Western Canada for a three game road beginning on Saturday vs. the Calgary Flames. Winnipeg will then face Edmonton on Monday and Vancouver on Thursday, before returning home to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, October 14th. This Saturday’s matchup vs. Calgary can be viewed live on Sportsnet One at 9:00 P.M. Central.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports

Photos by James Carey Lauder