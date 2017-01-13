Major Changes Coming For the Winnipeg Jets?

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Jets stink. Right now, there is no other way to put it. The team cannot put together any sort of consistent effort, goaltending has been shaky at best, rookie sensation, Patrik Laine is out for the foreseeable future, Head Coach, Paul Maurice is rumoured to be on his last legs, and the fans are growing restless.

It has now been six years of NHL hockey in Winnipeg since the Jets’ return to Manitoba’s capital. So far, the Jets’ faithful have only seen two home playoff games – both losses to the Anaheim Ducks in 2015.

So what needs to be done?

First things first, Chris Thorburn needs to go. Thorburn is an exemplary individual, a great team player, a tough character guy in the locker room, and a real support for young players. But over the course of this past season, it has been abundantly clear that his talents lie only in the fisticuffs. With the NHL’s current change of direction, enforcers will have absolutely no place in the game within a couple years.

First move – Waive Thorburn.

Second move – Scratch Mathieu Perreault and explore trading options. Perreault signed a significant deal this off-season with the Jets that will keep him around for the next four seasons. But who wants a 29-year-old 20 point scorer who is set to make over $4 million a season – yes, you read that correctly, Perreault is on pace for a 20 point season.

Third move – Send Andrew Copp down to the minors. Copp is not receiving the ice-time that he requires as a young player hoping to fill a top-six role at some point in his career. He needs to be exposed to 20 minutes of ice time a night to further help his development.

Fourth move – Call up Quinton Howden and/or Scott Glennie. Both former first round picks have been delivering all season long with the Manitoba Moose. They will provide an energetic boost to the bottom six, no matter where they are situated.

Howden played 58 games with the Panthers last season, before signing a two-way deal to be a part of his hometown Jets. He would provide the offensive upside that a player such as Thorburn is unable to. Coming in at 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds, he is no small customer either. Howden earlier had a five-game opportunity with the Jets this season, but should be offered a second chance. He would also be exempt from waivers should he be sent down.

Glennie is a lifelong AHLer who works best under pressure. What better form of pressure then being called up to the show, and being penciled in to the starting lineup in his hometown? Glennie has worked hard since falling to the Dallas stars as the 8th selection of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. His wealth of experience is what would make him a solid contender for a bottom six role during the second half of the season.

Finally, something has to be done about the Jets’ goaltending debacle. Whether it is Connor Hellebuyck or Michael Hutchinson guarding the Winnipeg net, the puck has been finding its way to the twine far too often than it should. Calling Ondrej Pavelec up from the Moose at this point would probably do more harm than good, as Hutchinson – the likely candidate to be sent back down – would surely be claimed on waivers.

Fifth move – Call up Julian Melchiori and buy out Mark Stuart. At this point it is evident that Stuart’s days serving as a stalemate on the blueline in Winnipeg are over. Save him countless hours of displeasure and be done with him already. Melchiori, on the other hand has slowly crept up the Jets prospect pool and has even proven himself as a fairly consistent option during an impressive 11-game stint with the Jets last season.

Sixth move – Ship Perreault, Copp, Hutchinson and a draft selection to a team struggling with depth, in exchange for an experienced NHL starting netminder and a top-four pairing defenceman. The Jets have too much depth and are clearly struggling defensively and in goal. With an expansion draft looming in the near future, the decision would have to be a smart one. But at this point, any sort of shakeup would be better than what is currently happening with the team.

By waiving an aging player and sending some parts down to the AHL for conditioning, the Jets would open up the opportunity on offence for more experienced talent.

Picking up a solid blueliner and a proven goaltender to help mentor the young Connor Hellebuyck would pay dividends for a very green team. Given the Jets’ current situation, only a major turnaround would grant them entrance to the playoffs come spring. But will it happen? Will they make a splash? Or will they continue on their merry way only to see another coach fired and attendance levels drop?

Only time will tell.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports

Photos courtesy of Will Borys