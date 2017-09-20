Jets Catch an Oil Slick Wednesday Evening

WINNIPEG, MB. – A Connor McDavid-less Edmonton Oilers squad rolled into the freshly re-named Bell MTS Place on Wednesday evening and put a damper on some of the pre-season hype surrounding the 2017-18 Winnipeg Jets. It took the visitors a good half of a period to really get their engines running, but when they finally fired up, they ran like the wind.

The Jets easily handled the Oilers in the first period, limiting Edmonton to just four registered shots on goal. At one point, the home team was up 9-1 in the shot department. Although two Winnipeg power plays were contributing factors in the lopsided shot tally, the ice was certainly tilted in the favour of the Jets in the early going.

Just 5:34 into the first period, Nikolaj Ehlers put the Jets up ahead 1-0 on a slick power play marker. With Edmonton’s Jujhar Khaira in the penalty box for slashing, Winnipeg defenceman Jacob Trouba found Tyler Myers sliding in down low, who in turn dished the puck across the crease to a wide-open Ehlers. The now 21-year-old Dane made no mistake burying his first goal of the pre-season.

The Winnipeg faithful also got their first glimpse of off-season acquisitions Steve Mason, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Hendricks, as the three made their Jets pre-season debuts on Wednesday. Also returning to action for Winnipeg was Tyler Myers, who last saw game action on November 11th of 2016. Myers looked true to form, often finding himself jumping up in the play offensively – an encouraging sight for those doubting his ability to contribute right away, following a significant period of time tending to personal matters.

The Jets entered the second period with a substantial 11-4 lead in shots and a 1-0 lead on the scoreboard, but as all Winnipeg sporting fans know well, no lead is safe.

On the night that the Winnipeg Goldeyes jumped out to a 9-0 lead before running away with the decisive game of the American Association Championship 18-2, the same could not be said of the Jets and their ability to build off of a strong start.

It didn’t take long for Edmonton to regain its form. The team that had found itself deep in the second round of the 2016-17 playoffs just months prior turned it up a notch in the second frame. Giving up the first six shots of the period proved costly for the Jets as Edmonton scored a quick power play goal off the stick of Mark Letestu, before Khaira banked in another for the visitors just 11 seconds later.

The Oilers made it 3-1 on yet another power play re-direction as Letestu found Jussi Jokinen wide open on the edge of the crease. Much to the displeasure of the local fans, Jokinen redirected the puck past Mason and just over the goal line with the inner part of his skate. The goal came moments after a similar Kailer Yamamoto redirection was waived off and cited as a “distinct kicking motion”.

The Jets hit two posts in the second period, but that would be the closest that they would come to finding the twine in the middle frame. After falling behind in the shot category early in the period, Winnipeg bounced back and re-took the lead, holding a 21-17 advantage after two.

A few chances went either way in the third period, with the only goal coming off the Stick of Yamamoto into a Winnipeg Jets empty net with six seconds remaining in the game. With Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and starting netminder, Cam Talbot out of the lineup for Edmonton, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked up the slack with three helpers on the night. Along with the Nuge, Jokinen also put up three points in the Oilers’ 4-1 victory.

“We had some good battles against these guys last year; they are a hard working team,” said Nugent-Hopkins. “They always start off right and come out really hot – especially in their own building – so we have got to find a way in the regular season to get a better push back then we did today. Because in the regular season you really can’t find yourself down a goal or two. Right now things can happen as everything is a little looser, but it’s a solid team over there and we have to take what we can from this game and prepare for the regular season.”

Although handed the loss, newcomer Steve Mason didn’t play all that poorly for the Jets in his Winnipeg debut. The three goals he allowed were nearly identical cross-crease tap-ins. For the most part, his positioning was bang on, and his rebound control appeared to be in mid-season form. The only other area of concern for the goofy catching southpaw were some of his decisions while handling the puck.

Jack Roslovic impressed with his shifty speed and puck control up the wings in his first pre-season game on Wednesday. Although not provided with a golden scoring opportunity, Roslovic’s play away from the puck certainly made up for his lack of scoring chances. In providing a full range of motion defensively with an active stick, the 20-year-old was quick to help out in his own end.

Considering the boys in blue outshot their opponent 34-25 on the night, this will not be a game that the Jets’ coaching staff will be pleased with. Any time you dress a semi-full squad and go up against a team missing arguably their three best players (McDavid, Draisaitl and Talbot) you shouldn’t lose 4-1. Luckily for Winnipeg, there are five pre-season games left to work out some of those kinks from Wednesday’s performance.

Nic Petan, Andrew Copp, Brandon Tanev, Shawn Matthias and Josh Morrissey also made their pre-season debuts for the Jets on Wednesday. Although it wasn’t the result they were hoping for, the veterans of the squad will surely step their game up another level for Thursday’s tilt in Minnesota as Winnipeg faces the Wild for the second time in four days, and their third contest in four nights. The game can be seen live on TSN3 at 7:00 P.M. local time.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports

Photos by James Carey Lauder