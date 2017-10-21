Hellebuyck Stays Hot as Jets Win a Wild One in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – It was a night of milestones in Winnipeg, as Blake Wheeler, Connor Hellebuyck, Paul Maurice and the Winnipeg Jets picked up their fourth win of the season, fulfilling the ever-present needs of the 16,345 gathered at Bell MTS Place for the final installment of a three-game homestand.

Both the Jets and the visiting Minnesota Wild came flying out of the gate Friday evening, but it was the hometown boys who struck first. Following an excellent individual effort to keep the puck moving up ice, last week’s First Star of the Week Nikolaj Ehlers, danced right around three Minnesota defenders before drawing a cross-checking penalty on Wild captain, Mikko Koivu.

It only took Winnipeg 50 seconds to strike on the ensuing power play.

On the heels of a great offensive zone entry by the ever-dangerous Mark Scheifele, Jets captain, Blake Wheeler found Finnish sniper, Patrik Laine wide open across the ice. The 19-year-old made no mistake burying his patented one-timer past Wild netminder, Devan Dubnyk, giving the boys in blue an early 1-0 lead just eight minutes into the game.

Less than two minutes after Winnipeg’s opening strike, Jets defenceman, Toby Enstrom found Ehlers all alone in front of the Minnesota net, and Winnipeg’s hottest forward found the twine past a bewildered Dubnyk for his sixth goal of the season. That first period scoring play placed Ehlers in a tie for third in NHL goal scoring, trailing only Alex Ovechkin and Nikita Kucherov.

The Wild found the net late in the opening frame, cutting the Jets’ lead in half with just 52 seconds left to play in the period.

Following a questionable defensive zone hit on Josh Morrissey, in which the young defenceman found himself buried face-first into the end boards, Wild forward, Jason Zucker found Minnesota’s point scoring leader, Chris Stewart all alone in front of the Winnipeg cage. The 29-year-old put nearly as much effort into his multi fist pumping celebration as he did potting his fifth of the campaign past an out-of-position Connor Hellebuyck.

The second period saw the Jets ease off the gas peddle for a few moments and a sloppy shift in the defensive zone led to the game-tying goal by the visitors.

Following an ill-advised offensive zone pinch, Morrissey found himself on the wrong end of a Jason Zucker/Mikko Koivu two-on-one. In setting up Koivu perfectly for an easy chip-shot goal, Zucker collected his second point of the game as his Wild knotted the game up at twos midway through the frame.

With Dustin Byfuglien in the sin-bin for holding, Connor Hellebuyck had trouble tracking down a seeing-eye Mike Reilly point shot that flew past the Winnipeg tendy – giving Minnesota their first lead of the night.

The advantage didn’t last long, however, as on yet another power play, Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets struck once again. Reading Mark Scheifele’s play perfectly, Laine dropped back to the top of the circle and collected his linemate’s drop pass before absolutely crushing a slap shot past Dubnyk, tying the game once again.

Laine’s second power play tally marked the Jets fourth goal with the man advantage this season, and Laine’s second. The sophomore sniper will look to build off of his nine goal, 14 point performance on the power play from his rookie season.

The Jets appeared to have taken the lead midway through the third, only to have Mark Scheifele’s go-ahead marker called off due a questionable goaltender interference call. The play was originally called a goal on the ice, but a Bruce Boudreau coach’s challenge gave Brian Pochmara and his referee crew the chance to have a second look at the play.

Much to the displeasure of the Winnipeg faithful, the goal was taken back, and the hometown crowd had to wait a few minutes longer before watching their team take the lead, once and for all.

With six minutes to go in the third period, youngster Kyle Connor dished a perfect setup pass to Blake Wheeler who cut hard across the Wild net before tucking the disc past a sprawling Dubnyk.

Wheeler’s first goal of the season was the 200th goal of his career. The Jets buckled down and held off Minnesota’s potent attack, handing Head Coach Paul Maurice his 600th career NHL victory in the process. Connor Hellebuyck stayed hot, matching last season’s career best four-game winning streak (Nov 8th – 15th 2016) with his fourth straight win on Friday.

Brendan Lemieux also made his NHL debut Friday – After putting up three goals and five points in four AHL games with the Moose, the son of former NHL pugilist Claude Lemieux got the call to the bigs after injuries to Adam Lowry and Mathieu Perreault forced the Jets to make some changes to their lineup. Lemieux registered two hits in 9:53 of icetime Friday.

In closing out their three-game homestand, the Winnipeg Jets will hit the road and travel east for a back-to-back showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and Friday, before returning home to host those same Penguins Sunday evening. Both road games can be seen live on TSN3 at 6:00 P.M. Central time, while Sunday’s action from Bell MTS Place can be viewed live on Sportsnet, also at 6:00 P.M. local time.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports

Photos by James Carey Lauder