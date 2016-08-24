Wheaties hire new GM for first time in 30 years

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Grant Armstrong has been named the new General Manager of the Brandon Wheat Kings, taking over from long tenured Kelly McCrimmon. McCrimmon recently accepted the Assistant General Manager position with the Las Vegas NHL franchise.

Armstrong has been serving as the Assistant General Manager for the Victoria Royals for the past four seasons. Alongside Armstrong will be Mick McCrimmon who will work as the Assistant General Manager.

Last week the Wheat Kings announced their 2016-17 coaching staff. David Anning will become the team’s Head Coach, while Don McGillivray and Aaron Rome will act as assistants.

Current Wheat Kings forward, Stelio Mattheos, is sad to see McCrimmon leave, but very excited for the upcoming year and new staff.

“We had a great coaching staff last year, they were a big part of our team” he said. “Obviously Kelly was really instrumental in our playoff run. I am quite excited about our new coaching staff too. I know they are going to do a great job and it is definitely exciting.”

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca