Wheat Kings third most followed on Twitter

With the Canadian Hockey League season officially set to kick off this weekend, the CHL and Twitter have paired up to release some information regarding the Twitter accounts of all CHL teams.

The top five teams (in terms of Twitter followers) in each of the three branches of the CHL are listed below. The Wheat Kings trail only the Oil Kings and Hitmen as the most followed WHL team.

Western Hockey League (@TheWHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants)

Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey)

London Knights (@GoLondonKnights) Erie Otters (@ErieOtters) Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts)

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (@QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) Quebec Remparts (@quebec_remparts) Rimouski Océanic (@oceanicrimouski)

In addition to finding themselves as the most followed WHL team, the Oil Kings are also in the top five most followed CHL teams, trailing only the London Knights and their 48,000 followers.

Be sure to follow your favourite teams and leagues this season as all 60 teams prepare to begin their chase of the 2017 Memorial Cup.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca