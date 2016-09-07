Remembering Lokomotiv Yaroslavl

Five years ago today, an entire professional hockey team was lost in a catastrophic plane accident.

The plane crash occurred on September 7th, 2011 – the opening day of the Kontinental Hockey League season – and took the lives of 44 out of 45 people on board. Included in the death tolls were 26 players, three coaches, and eight team officials. Lokomotiv was looked upon as the favourite to win the KHL title before the accident.

Lokomotiv Yaroslavl did not play in the 2011-12 season, and the KHL has not scheduled a regular season game on September 7th since the air disaster.

Of the 45 passengers on board, only Alexander Sizov, the Avionic Engineer, survived the crash. Among the fallen was three-time NHL All-Star forward, Pavol Demitra, 2006 Stanley Cup champion defenceman, Josef Vasicek, and 1,200 game NHL veteran, and Yaroslavl Head Coach, Brad McCrimmon.

McCrimmon was the elder brother of former Brandon Wheat Kings Head Coach, Kelly McCrimmon. Brad was preparing to coach his first game with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl on the day he passed. A veteran of over 1,200 NHL games, Brad won the Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989. His career plus/minus total of +444 places him 11th all-time.

The 2016 Russian World Cup of Hockey team participated in a moment of silence at practice this morning in honour of those whose lives ended too soon, five years ago today.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca