Jets Sign Copp For $2M, Appleton Also Signs

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Winnipeg Jets have apparently come to terms with forward Andrew Copp. It is a two-year deal with an annual average value of $1 million.

Copp, who is still just 23, had nine goals (a career high) and 17 points in 64 games with the Jets last season. He skated mostly in a third/fourth-line role averaging just 12 minutes and 22 seconds per game.

This is a one-way contract and Copp must be waived in order for the Jets to send him to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose, that is, if they ever choose to do so.

Copp is a 6-foot-1, 206-pound lefthanded-shooting centre from Ann Arbor, Mich. He was selected by the Jets in the fourth round (104th overall) out of the University of Michigan in the 2013 NHL entry draft. He has 16 goals and 31 points in 142 NHL games in one game more than two NHL seasons.

That leaves just two restricted free agents left to sign. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who has chosen the NHL’s salary arbitration process in order, to come to an agreement and forward JC Lipon.

On Thursday, the Jets also announced they had signed forward Mason Appleton to a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $758,333. Appleton, 21, led the Michigan State University Spartans with 12 goals and 31 points in 35 games last season.

Appleton was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He’s the sixth of the Jets’ eight selections from the 2015 NHL Draft to sign an NHL entry-level contract, joining defenseman Sami Niku and forwards Kyle Connor, Jansen Harkins, Jack Roslovic, and Michael Spacek.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder