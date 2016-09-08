Hawerchuk, Gretzky and more at Heritage Classic

Hockey fans already knew that Dale Hawerchuk of the Winnipeg Jets and Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers had accepted the captains’ roles at the 2016 Tim Horton’s Heritage Classic.

But both teams have added some players for the big outdoor game at Investors Group Field on Saturday, Oct. 22.

On Thursday, the Jets and Oilers announced the final rosters for the outdoor game that will be televised live, internationally, from IGF.

Each roster currently features 23 players and three coaches. The majority of each team’s roster was announced on August 5, but on Thursday, the Jets added Daniel Berthiaume, Edie Olczyk and head coach Dan Maloney while the Oilers added Curtis Joseph, Criag Muni, Steve Smith and John Muckler.

Hockey Hall-of-Famer Dale Hawerchuk will captain the Jets and will be joined by legendary Winnipeg Jets players such as Teemu Selanne, Thomas Steen and Teppo Numminen.

The Oilers roster will be led by team captain Wayne Gretzky, who will be joined by five other Oiler players in the Hockey Hall of Fame: Glenn Anderson, Paul Coffey, Grant Fuhr, Jari Kurri, Mark Messier and Hall-of-Fame coach, Glen Sather.

The alumni game is a tribute to the hockey history between Edmonton and Winnipeg, going back to the days of the WHA when the Jets and Oilers were two of the original clubs. Over the 30 seasons of Edmonton versus Winnipeg hockey history, the Jets are 85-99-8 all-time against the Oilers franchise.

The NHL has recently announced that a limited number of tickets have gone on sale for the Tim Hortons Heritage Classic. Those tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.ca/NHL.

The NHL and its corporate partners will extend the celebration with the 2016 NHL Heritage Classic Spectator Plaza, a two-day fan festival that will be free and open to the public. Additional details, including dates and hours of operation as well as location, will be announced later.

– SCOTT TAYLOR

Photos courtesy of Game On Magazine and the Stop Concussions Foundation