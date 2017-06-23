Friday a Special Day for Nolan Patrick – No Matter the Outcome

WINNIPEG, MB. – Nolan Patrick, an 18-year-old Winnipeg native will be selected within the first few picks of the NHL Entry Draft Friday night in Chicago, Illinois.

Although finding himself ranked as the number one player available throughout the duration of this past hockey season, Patrick has since slipped to number two or three in the minds of some NHL scouts.

Following a stellar 2015-16 Western League campaign in which Patrick’s Brandon Wheat Kings won the WHL championship, the former Winnipeg Thrasher suffered a series of injuries forcing him to miss significant time this past season. Patrick only managed to dress in 33 games this year, but still collected 20 goals and 46 points.

It wasn’t as if Patrick did something to lose his ranking either, it was just that his competition – well on player in particular, Nico Hischier, climbed the rankings at a dramatic rate following a magnificent calendar year.

After nearly single-handedly leading his Swiss World Junior team over the USA, Hischier carried that success back to the QMJHL where he put up 38 goals and 86 points in 57 games for the Halifax Mooseheads.

The draft which begins at 6:00 P.M. Central time Friday features the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers picking first and second, respectively. If Patrick does fall to number two, Flyers’ G.M. Ron Hextall would expectedly be thrilled to take on the young man with another Brandon connection.

Hextall, originally from Brandon, Manitoba also selected former Wheat King defenceman, and teammate of Nolan Patrick’s, Ivan Provorov seventh overall in 2015.

Speaking of defencemen, following Patrick, Hischier, and potentially Gabe Vilardi of the 2017 Memorial Cup Champion, Windsor Spitfires, two puck moving blue liners – Cale Makar and Juuso Valimaki will most likely also be taken to round out the top five. Although your guess is better than mine.

Along with Patrick, many other Manitobans may walk away from the festivities belonging to an NHL team. Included in the rankings are Cody Glass – who is also expected to go within the top ten -, Stelio Mattheos, Nick Henry, Morgan Geekie, Josh Brook, Ty Lewis, Brett Davis and Colt Conrad.

Stay tuned Manitoba, Friday night should be a fun one.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports