MWJHL Needs A Referee-In-Chief

WINNIPEG, MB. — Kirk Kuppers, the founder and president of the Manitoba Women’s Junior Hockey League needs some help.

The MWJHL is looking for a Referee-in-Chief for the 2017-18 Season.

The duties include: Assigning for all games; monitoring officials’ performance, including supervision and sometimes a third-party evaluation; ability to work with the Disciplinary Committee (the VP of Discipline) ensuring suspensions are enforced and league principles as well as Hockey Manitoba Rules and Regulations.

Communication is key with all officials and league coaches and teams and good communication skills will be necessary, especially when problems arise.

Please send in a resume, two letters of reference with one from a top level official and a person to comment on the above criteria required, plus your official history of experience. A Level IV is preferred.

This position includes an honorarium to be negotiated. Please send your application and information to both Doug Orchard and Kirk Kuppers.

The deadline is Monday July 31, 2017. The MWJHL would like to have this person in place in early August of 2017 to set up for the upcoming season.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos – MWJHL and Hockey Manitoba