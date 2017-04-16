Mattheos Leads Canada Past Slovakia

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg’s Stelio Mattheos is a star.

The 18-year-old Brandon Wheat Kings centre/leftwinger who is ranked 38th among North American skaters in the Central Scouting Bureau’s final ranking of draft-age players, has been the star for Team Canada at the 2017 IIIHF World U-18 Championships in Poprad and Spisska Nova Ves, Slovakia.

In Canada’s opener, a 4-1 win over Latvia, Mattheos scored a goal on a penalty shot. In Game 2, a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the host team from Slovakia, Mattheos had two goals including the winner in overtime as Canada improved to 2-0 in the tournament.

Mattheos, the former Winnipeg AAA Bantam Monarch who has scored 40 goals and 82 points in 120 games in his first two years with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings, scored at 2:38 of OT to give Canada the win.

With the Canadians controlling the puck in the Slovak end, Mattheos came off the bench, took a pass from Jared McIsaac and circled at the top of the zone before whipping a wrist shot past goaltender Jakub Kostelny for the winner.

Kyle Olson of Calgary and Isaac Ratcliffe of London, Ont., had the other goals for the Canadians, who led 3-1 after one period before letting the hosts back into the game.

Ian Scott of Calgary made 26 saves to record his second win for Canada.

The 2-0 Canadians will face 1-1 Team Switzerland in Game 3 for both teams on Monday.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Hockey Canada