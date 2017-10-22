Manitoba Moose Get Split In Iowa

DES MOINES, IA. — The Manitoba Moose got another split.

J.C. Lipon scored the winning goal and the insurance goal and Michael Hutchinson had a solid game in net as the Moose beat the Iowa Wild 4-2 on Saturday night.

With the win, the Moose improved to 3-3-0-0 on the season. In three series to start the 2017-18 American Hockey League campaign, the Moose have come up with three splits – in Grand Rapids, at home to Cleveland and now, in Iowa. With the loss, the Wild fell to 2-4-0-0. An announced crowd of 5,142 witnessed the game.

It only took 43 seconds for the Moose to open the scoring. Mike Sgarbossa slid the puck to Peter Stoykewych, whose slap shot from the point was redirected by Buddy Robinson and into the Wild net. The lead didn’t last long as Kyle Rau scored at 3:24 into the period, but at 6:54 of the second, Mason Appleton scored his first AHL goal and the power play as Sgarbossa drew his second assist of the game.

Lipon extended the lead to two goals when he kept the puck on a two-on-one and ripped with a wrist shot under the bar at 12:53.

The Moose held their two goal advantage until late in the third. With the Wild on a four-minute power play, Colton Beck made it 3-2 but Lipon tallied the empty netter at 19:01 to give the Moose the victory.

The Moose only went one-for-five on the power play but their penalty killing unit was superb, holding Iowa to one power play goal in seven opportunities.

Michael Hutchinson got the win in goal for the Moose, making 24 saves while Iowa’s Niklas Svedberg suffered the loss, stopping 23 shots.

The Moose play again on Wednesday morning. That’s right it’s an 11 a.m. start in Chicago for the school groups. You can hear the game live at TSN 1290 or at moosehockey.com/listenlive starting 15 minutes before puck drop.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports