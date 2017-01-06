Canada Loses Heartbreaker in World Juniors Final

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s all over but the crying….well that has actually already happened for most members of the Canadian World Junior Championship team of 2017.

The boys in red and white lost to the Americans for the third straight time – this time in the gold medal game on home soil. Canada failed to repeat as champions on their home soil, ultimately taking home the silver medal in Montreal last night.

In a wild-paced game that saw Canada give up two multiple-goal leads, the Americans proved to have the better all-round game, winning 5-4 in a shootout.

Losing the gold medal in a skills competition would be comparable of the NBA crowning their champ with a dunk competition, the NFL awarding their Super Bowl to the team who’s quarterback could chuck the ball the furthest, or the PGA giving the green jacket to the winner of a putting green contest.

After jumping out to a two-goal lead on goals by Thomas Chabot and Jeremy Lauzon, the Americans fought back with two second-period strikes of their own, knotting the game at twos after two periods of play.

Just two minutes into the third frame, Canada struck again – this time the goals came from Nicolas Roy and Mathieu Joseph. But once again, the Americans answered back, with two more quick goals.

After tying the game at fours, Canada and USA played 20 minutes of scoreless five-on-five overtime, before letting the fate of the gold medal game be decided in a skills competition. Remarkably, there was only one goal scored as netminders, Carter Hart of Canada and Tyler Parsons of the USA were brilliant.

Parsons stopped the last 23 Canadian shots of the game, plus all five shooters, en route to a 5-4 shootout victory, to take home first-place in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships of 2017.

Although not the result Canada was looking for, the teenagers that make up the Canadian squad can go back to their junior, college and American League clubs with their heads held high. Thursday night was only the second time that the gold medal game had been decided in a shootout.

Canadian defenceman, Thomas Chabot took home the tournament MVP award, and racked up nearly 45 minutes of ice-time through overtime. He and his defensive partner, Cale Clague of the Brandon Wheat Kings were relied on heavily by Head Coach, Dominique Ducharme throughout the tournament and in particular, Thursday night’s showdown.

The Canadians will try to look to avenge this year’s heartbreak at the 2018 World Juniors, which will be held in Buffalo, New York, fittingly.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy of Twitter