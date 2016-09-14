Was Evander Kane Too Rough, Or Is It Another Case of A Video Blip Being Misconstrued?

You can’t turn on the television lately without finding some blip of violence, specifically gun violence. Like tuning in in the middle of a movie, if you don’t know what came before or what went afterward, it is difficult to gain perspective on any situation. In the new age of social media and posting videos and pictures, public opinion is formed before any real evidence, or the real story behind any situation can make it to the courts.

Evander Kane, a player for the Sabres, is being accused of misconduct at a bar. Building his defense this past Monday in court, his lawyer said that the video of the bar’s surveillance camera is not something that will foster the prosecution, but something that will exonerate his client. Insisting that if you take a close look at the footage, what you see is that the entire situation has been blown out of control and that his client is being unfairly targeted.

The video, according to defense lawyer Paul J. Cambria Jr., simply doesn’t back up the events as told by the three women who said they were mishandled, nor the bouncer who has told a tale of abuse. Kane’s personal injury attorney in Baltimore, states his defense is that he’s not guilty of any wrongdoing on the night in question at all. Not speaking on his own behalf, Kane allowed his attorney to not only talk to the media but to plead his case in court.

Free without bail, Kane will be back in court to settle the matter before him on September 9th. Buffalo police have charged Kane with several counts, which include misdemeanor criminal trespass counts, non-criminal harassment, and non-criminal disorderly conduct. The incident allegedly took place at “Bottoms Up,” an establishment on West Chippewa Street.

It isn’t just the bouncer who is making the accusations; it also includes three women who insist that they were mistreated by Kane on the night in question. The bouncer tells a tale, whereby, he got a text message that Kane was grabbing girls in an inappropriate manner out on the dance floor. Subsequently, Kane was then told to leave and would not. At that point, things got physical, and the bouncer’s recollection was that Kane pushed him up against the register, and then both the bouncer and a security guard had to grab him.

They took him out from behind the bar, where he was not supposed to be, and then tried to escort him out. In the process, Kane tried to break free and run, but was apprehended and showed out the back way. Cambria says that what you can see on the video is not the story that is being told. Allowing the video to speak for itself, Cambria insists that it will tell the court a different story.

Cambria’s entire defense rests on the video and how it recounts what really happened that night. He insists that you can make whatever accusations you want, but luckily, there is video to prove that they simply aren’t real. Being a sport’s figure, Cambria maintains that his client is unfairly targeted for the public spectacle that it presents.

The prosecution, in reverse, is maintaining that just because he is a celebrity, he will have to withstand the same scrutiny when on trial. No special favors, the case will be as if he isn’t anyone famous. Kane will have to face charges just like everyone else.

The women in the case are accusing Kane of tightly holding onto their hair, twisting their wrists and, in one instance, choking. Taking advantage of his position, the women insist that he took liberties with them that were aggressive and extremely disrespectful. The problem is that being disrespectful and illegal are two separate things.

This case is not the first time when video footage has had the ability to either convict or exonerate. The problem is that even with video, it is all in the perspective and subjective nature of the onlookers. Two people can watch the same thing and have a very different idea of what happened.

Kane didn’t resist the allegations when the police came for him with handcuffs on July 22nd. His defense lawyer insists that, being in the public eye, celebrities are used to being targets.