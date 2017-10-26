Hendricks In, Petan to Moose In Winnipeg Jets Moves

WINNIPEG, MB. — When the Winnipeg Jets play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, Matt Hendricks will be in the lineup.

When the Manitoba Moose play host to the Belleville Senators on Friday night, Nic Petan will be in the lineup.

On Wednesday, the Jets made two significant moves. They assigned forward Nic Petan to the Manitoba Moose and activated forward Matt Hendricks from injured reserve.

Petan, 22, appeared in six games for the Jets this season. He didn’t play much. Usually between seven and nine minutes a game on the third or fourth line. A great scorer in junior, he was never given a chance to make the best of his playmaking potential and it was senseless to keep him around playing with stonehanded linemates. He’ll be successful with the Moose.

Last year, Petan, who is only 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, had a goal and 13 points in 54 games with the Jets and three goals and 19 points in 86 career NHL games. If he’s not playing with players who have the ability to score, his presence in Winnipeg is wasted.

Hendricks, meanwhile, is finally getting into the lineup after practicing with the team for nearly two weeks. He’s been injured and hasn’t been ready to go but Paul Maurice was given the greenlight to put him back into the lineup this week.

This is his 11th season in the NHL and he’s never scored more than nine goals in a single campaign. In fact, he’s scored only nine goals in his last 110 games over the past two seasons. He hasn’t played since last April and was a healthy scratch in the playoffs for Edmonton last spring.

He’s 36-years-old, from Blaine, Minn., the Jets signed him as a penalty killer who could provide some veteran leadership in the locker room. His presence in the lineup pretty much suggests that the Jets are going to two scoring lines and two checking lines. They certainly won’t be expecting much scoring out of the bottom six. If they do, they’re kind of delusional.

The Jets meet the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Thursday night at 6 p.m. CDT. The game is available on TSN 3.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder