Glass Leads Canada in Debut

WINNIPEG, MB. — It was quite a debut for Winnipeg’s Cody Glass.

Glass, one of the best players in the Western Hockey League this season, was added to Canada’s national U1-8 men’s team after his Portland Winter Hawks were eliminated from the WHL playoffs on Sunday.

Glass wasted no time making an impression as he scored two goals in Canada’s 7-3 shellacking of Switzerland on Monday at the 2017 IIHF U-18 World Championship in Poprad and Spisska Nova Ves, Slovakia.

Glass was the final player added to the Canadian roster. This season, the 18-year-old, who is the No. 6-ranked draft-eligible North American skater by the National Hockey League’s Central Scouting Bureau, is a centre with the Winter Hawks. He had 32 goals and 94 points in 69 games this season.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg’s Stelio Mattheos of the Brandon Wheat Kings – the No. 38 North American skater in the draft — scored his fourth goal on the tournament and leads Team Canada in scoring. With the win, the Canadians won for the third time in as many games to stay within a point of Finland for first place in Group A.

Canada faces the Finns on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. CDT, to wrap up the preliminary round.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Rik Fedyck