Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Three To Roster

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg’s Blue Bombers have signed International running back Kendall Roberson, International defensive back Brandon Alexander, and International linebacker George Stone.

Kendall Roberson

International running back

Roberson (5-10, 210, East Texas Baptist, May 26, 1993 in Lubbock, TX) had a career year his senior season in 2016, rushing for over 1,600 yards and recording 24 rushing touchdowns.

Against Belhaven University, he posted the 8th best game in NCAA history in rushing with 420 yards on 33 carries for five touchdowns.

He also had 100 or more yards rushing in eight of the 10 games played.

Brandon Alexander

International defensive back

Alexander (6-2, 195, Central Florida, September 27, 1993 in Orlando, FL) played in 49 games at UCF, recording seven interceptions, 139 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries.

Alexander was a walk-on at UCF.

George Stone

International linebacker

Stone (6-1, 225, Stephen F. Austin, May 11, 1994 in Louisville, KY) played in 22 games with 13 starts in his two years at SFA Stone and registered 111 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and one sack, while also tallying two interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File