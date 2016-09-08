We like the Panthers because ahh, what’s a Trevor Siemian?

The 2016 National Football league season begins in earnest tonight with the Denver Broncos playing host to the Carolina Panthers in a rematch of Super Bowl 50.

The internationally televised extravaganza kicks off a season that will no longer feature the retired Peyton Manning or the injured Teddy Bridgewater and features a guy named Trevor Siemian.

Yeah, that’s the former Northwestern (2011-14) signal caller who will take over from Manning on a team that lost a handful of defensive stars and is not really the same team that went 15-1 and won the Super Bowl in 2015.

The Panthers, however, are very likely the team to beat this season thanks to the return of reigning most valuable player, quarterback Cam Newton.

The Panthers’ defense was solid last season and it probably will be on the elite side this year.

On the up side for the Broncos, Super Bowl MVP and current Old Spice spokes-comedian, Von Miller, is back at linebacker and the secondary is still pretty fair. GM John Elway is obviously going to lean on his defense again considering Siemian has never thrown a regular-season pass in the NFL.

Good luck with that.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Carolina Panthers (0-0) at Denver Broncos (0-0)

Line: Broncos by 3

Will John Elway’s cheapness at the QB payoff? Doubt it. Cam Newton gets his revenge.

Dr. Football: Take the Panthers to win.

The Coach: Take the Panthers.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at Atlanta Falcons (0-0)

Line: Falcons by 3

Both teams will have to rely on their offense all season as their defenses are dreadful. Go with the team with the better QB.

Dr. Football: Take the Falcons to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Falcons to win and cover.

Minnesota Vikings (0-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-0)

Line: Vikings by 2

The Vikings don’t need Teddy in this one. With Minnesota’s running game and defense, it really doesn’t matter who plays quarterback.

Dr. Football: Take the Vikings to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Vikings to win and cover.

Cleveland Browns (0-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Line: Eagles by 4

The entire state of North Dakota will love the Eagles crushing the lowly Browns in this one, although the Coach still isn’t sure that Carson Wentz is a whole lot better than RGIII. At least, no yet.

Dr. Football: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) at New York Jets (0-0)

Line: Bengals by 2.5

Can this be the year that Andy Dalton leads his team to February? This would be a good way to start. Road wins, no matter when they happen, always have an impact later.

Dr. Football: Take the Bengals to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Bengals to win and cover.

Oakland Raiders (0-0) at New Orleans Saints (0-0)

Line: Saints by 1

A lot of eyes will be on the Raiders this season — for actual football reasons. Despite a tough place to open the season, they will impress.

Dr. Football: Take the Raiders to win.

The Coach: Take the Saints at home in a pick ‘em.

San Diego Chargers (0-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (0-0)

Line: Chiefs by 7

The Chiefs have a lot of talent but are without Justin Houston so expect Phillip Rivers to have a big game. The Coach says: Phillip Rivers? What?

Dr. Football: Take the Chargers in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Chiefs to cover.

Buffalo Bills (0-0) at Baltimore Ravens (0-0)

Line: Ravens by 3

The Bills have such huge issues on and off the field it’s hard to imagine they will get off to a good start against a healthy Joe Flacco.

Dr. Football: Take the Ravens to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Ravens to win and cover.

Chicago Bears (0-0) at Houston Texans (0-0)

Line: Texans by 6.5

Expect a slow Houston start as they adjust to a few injury issues but don’t expect the Bears to keep up.

Dr. Football: Take the Texans to win but not cover.

The Coach: Take the Texans to win and cover.

Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0)

Line: Packers by 4.5

Dr. Football is expecting a big decline in Aaron Rodgers’ performance this season and a big improvement in Jacksonville.

Dr. Football: Take the Jaguars in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Packers to win and cover.

Miami Dolphins (0-0) at Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

Line: Seahawks by 10.5

Not a fun way to start 2016 if you’re a Dolphin. This one will be over by half time.

Dr. Football: Take the Seahawks to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Seahawks to win and cover.

New York Giants (0-0) at Dallas Cowboys (0-0)

Line: Pick

Dak Prescott vs. Eli? Not even a choice.

Dr. Football: Take the Giants.

The Coach: Take the Giants.

Detroit Lions (0-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-0)

Line: Colts by 3.5

Two better than average QB’s should provide a shoot-out. Andrew Luck is better at winning these type of games.

Dr. Football: Take the Colts to win and cover.

The Coach: The Lions and the points (Colts win by a field goal).

SUNDAY NIGHT

New England Patriots (0-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-0)

Line: Cardinals by 6

Don’t expect a win for the Patriots until Tom Brady returns. Cardinals will stomp them.

Dr. Football: Take the Cardinals to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Cardinals to win and cover.

MONDAY NIGHT

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) at Washington Redskins (0-0)

Line: Steelers by 3

Steelers are getting a little long in the tooth at QB and start against a tough team in a tough stadium.

Dr. Football: Take the Redskins in an upset.

The Coach: The Steelers to win and cover.

Los Angeles Rams (0-0) at San Francisco 49ers (0-0)

Line: Rams by 2.5

All the off field stuff hides the fact that the 49ers just ain’t any good. The Rams are California’s darlings. The Coach says: The Rams ain’t very good, either.

Dr. Football: Take the Rams to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Niners in a home upset.

