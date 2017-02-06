93-1: Super Bowl LI By The Numbers

WINNIPEG, MB – For the first time in National Football League history, a team down by 19 or more points heading into the fourth quarter of playoff action, came back to win the game. With a 93-0 record all-time, the team leading the playoff game entering the final quarter of play had gone on to victory every single time.

That record was helplessly shattered Sunday evening at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, during quite possibly the greatest championship football game ever played, Super Bowl 51.

For a game that appeared to be heading directly towards a lopsided blowout, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots taught Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons exactly why not to take their foot off the gas – no matter the score, or the supporting historical stats.

Finding themselves trailing 28-3 midway through the third quarter, the resilient Patriots did the unthinkable, fighting back to knot the game at 28’s, before capping off the victory in overtime, on a James White two-yard touchdown run for the 34-28 victory – breaking a plethora of Super Bowl records in the process.

In all, 24 Super Bowl records were broken, and seven were tied. For those live-betting on the outcome of the game, it was curveball after curveball. The average fan would have had better luck guessing the colour, texture and style of half time act, Lady Gaga‘s footwear.

With no further adieu, below is the list of new Super Bowl records, set on Sunday, February 5th, 2017.

Records set in Super Bowl LI

Most Games, Team – 9 – New England

Most Receptions, Game – 14 – James White

Most Touchdown Passes, Career – 15 – Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Game – 466 – Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Career – 2071 – Tom Brady

Most Completions, Game – 43 – Tom Brady

Most Completions, Career – 207 – Tom Brady

Most Passes, Game – 62 – Tom Brady

Most Passes, Career – 207 – Tom Brady

Most Points, Game – 20 – James White

Most Games Won, Head Coach – 5 – Bill Belichick

Most Games, Head Coach – 7 – Bill Belichick

Most Games, Player – 7 – Tom Brady

Largest Deficit Overcome, Winning Team – 25 Points – New England

Most Points, Overtime Period, Team – 6 – New England

Most Passing Yards, Game, Both Teams – 682 – New England vs. Atlanta

Most Passing Yards, Game, Team – 442 – New England

Most Completions, Game, Team – 43 – New England

Most Passes, Game, Team – 63 – New England

Most Offensive Plays, Game, Team – 93 – New England

Most First Downs Passing, Game, Both Teams – 39 – New England vs. Atlanta

Most First Downs Passing Game, Team – 26 – New England

Most First Downs, Game, Both Teams – 54 – New England vs. Atlanta

Most First Downs, Game, Team – 37 – New England

Records tied in Super Bowl LI

Most Games Won – 5 – Tom Brady

Most Two-Point Conversions, Game – 1 – James White, Danny Amendola

Most Touchdowns, Game – 3 – James White

Most Sacks, Game – 3 – Grady Jarrett

Most Two-Point Conversions, Game, Both Teams – 2 – New England vs. Atlanta

Most Two-Point Conversions, Game, Team – 2 – New England

Most First Downs By Penalty, Game, Team – 4 – New England

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy of Twitter

Stats courtesy of sbnation.com