93-1: Super Bowl LI By The Numbers
WINNIPEG, MB – For the first time in National Football League history, a team down by 19 or more points heading into the fourth quarter of playoff action, came back to win the game. With a 93-0 record all-time, the team leading the playoff game entering the final quarter of play had gone on to victory every single time.
That record was helplessly shattered Sunday evening at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, during quite possibly the greatest championship football game ever played, Super Bowl 51.
For a game that appeared to be heading directly towards a lopsided blowout, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots taught Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons exactly why not to take their foot off the gas – no matter the score, or the supporting historical stats.
Finding themselves trailing 28-3 midway through the third quarter, the resilient Patriots did the unthinkable, fighting back to knot the game at 28’s, before capping off the victory in overtime, on a James White two-yard touchdown run for the 34-28 victory – breaking a plethora of Super Bowl records in the process.
In all, 24 Super Bowl records were broken, and seven were tied. For those live-betting on the outcome of the game, it was curveball after curveball. The average fan would have had better luck guessing the colour, texture and style of half time act, Lady Gaga‘s footwear.
With no further adieu, below is the list of new Super Bowl records, set on Sunday, February 5th, 2017.
Records set in Super Bowl LI
- Most Games, Team – 9 – New England
- Most Receptions, Game – 14 – James White
- Most Touchdown Passes, Career – 15 – Tom Brady
- Most Passing Yards, Game – 466 – Tom Brady
- Most Passing Yards, Career – 2071 – Tom Brady
- Most Completions, Game – 43 – Tom Brady
- Most Completions, Career – 207 – Tom Brady
- Most Passes, Game – 62 – Tom Brady
- Most Passes, Career – 207 – Tom Brady
- Most Points, Game – 20 – James White
- Most Games Won, Head Coach – 5 – Bill Belichick
- Most Games, Head Coach – 7 – Bill Belichick
- Most Games, Player – 7 – Tom Brady
- Largest Deficit Overcome, Winning Team – 25 Points – New England
- Most Points, Overtime Period, Team – 6 – New England
- Most Passing Yards, Game, Both Teams – 682 – New England vs. Atlanta
- Most Passing Yards, Game, Team – 442 – New England
- Most Completions, Game, Team – 43 – New England
- Most Passes, Game, Team – 63 – New England
- Most Offensive Plays, Game, Team – 93 – New England
- Most First Downs Passing, Game, Both Teams – 39 – New England vs. Atlanta
- Most First Downs Passing Game, Team – 26 – New England
- Most First Downs, Game, Both Teams – 54 – New England vs. Atlanta
- Most First Downs, Game, Team – 37 – New England
Records tied in Super Bowl LI
- Most Games Won – 5 – Tom Brady
- Most Two-Point Conversions, Game – 1 – James White, Danny Amendola
- Most Touchdowns, Game – 3 – James White
- Most Sacks, Game – 3 – Grady Jarrett
- Most Two-Point Conversions, Game, Both Teams – 2 – New England vs. Atlanta
- Most Two-Point Conversions, Game, Team – 2 – New England
- Most First Downs By Penalty, Game, Team – 4 – New England
– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports
Photo courtesy of Twitter
Stats courtesy of sbnation.com