2016-17 NFL season starts tonight

The 2016-17 National Football League season opens tonight in Denver as the Carolina Panthers visit the defending Super Bowl champs in a rematch of last years final. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Sunday afternoon sees 13 games, including Oakland at New Orleans, Miami at Seattle, Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Buffalo at Baltimore, Chicago at Houston, Green Bay at Jacksonville, San Diego at Kansas City, Cincinnati at New York Jets, Cleveland at Philadelphia, Minnesota at Tennessee, New York Giants at Dallas, Detroit at Indianapolis and finally Arizona plays host to New England in the evening game. Monday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Washington Redskins, and the brand new Los Angeles Rams visiting the San Francisco 49ers.

Plenty of talent will be on display this weekend as rookies around the league aim to cement their positions on their new teams. First year quarterbacks, Dak Prescott, of the Dallas Cowboys, and Carson Wentz, of the Philadelphia Eagles, will look to lead their teams to victory.

Fellow rookie running backs, Ezekiel Elliot, of the Cowboys, and DeAndre Washington, of the Raiders, should both get plenty of touches in their NFL debuts. Wide receivers, Sterling Shepard, of the Giants, and Corey Coleman, of the Browns, are both hyped to put on a show in their first taste of NFL action.

Although there is no script to follow in the NFL, the only guarantee is that it will be a wild opening week of football action, beginning tonight.

