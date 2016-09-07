MyToba.ca-banner
Medlock and McDuffie receive top weekly honours

A pair of sevens led the Blue Bombers to victory last week, and their owners have been rewarded this week.

One of those sevens was the seven field goals made by Bombers’ kicker, Justin Medlock, in Winnipeg’s  28-25 victory on Sunday. As time ticked off the clock, Medlock nailed a 43 yarder to give Winnipeg the win.

The other seven belongs to receiver, Quincy McDuffie. McDuffie hauled in seven catches for 153 yards. His biggest piece of work was an 82 yard touchdown catch and run near the end of the first quarter. McDuffie also piled on another 53 yards in kickoff returns.

Both players have been named the Shaw CFL Performers of the Week for week 11.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

