Less than 150 tickets available for Banjo Bowl

If you plan to attend the Banjo Bowl this Saturday, and have yet to purchase your ticket, you just might be out of luck.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced this morning that the only tickets left available for purchase are 150 individual single-seat tickets.

This Saturday’s game features a rematch of the Labour Day Classic, in which Winnipeg beat both the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the 11-year curse surrounding their defeat. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. and fans are encouraged to wear bright royal blue to support the home team.

Winnipeg is looking to string together its first six-game winning streak since 2001.Will Saturday be the day?

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca