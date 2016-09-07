banner20
Less than 150 tickets available for Banjo Bowl

Less than 150 tickets available for Banjo Bowl

Posted on Wed, September 7, 2016 at 8:41am by in blue bombers, Featured, FOOTBALL, SPORTS with No Comments on Less than 150 tickets available for Banjo Bowl

If you plan to attend the Banjo Bowl this Saturday, and have yet to purchase your ticket, you just might be out of luck.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced this morning that the only tickets left available for purchase are 150 individual single-seat tickets.

This Saturday’s game features a rematch of the Labour Day Classic, in which Winnipeg beat both the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the 11-year curse surrounding their defeat. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. and fans are encouraged to wear bright royal blue to support the home team.

Winnipeg is looking to string together its first six-game winning streak since 2001.Will Saturday be the day?

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Related Posts

Tags: , ,
Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *