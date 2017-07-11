Bombers Add Wolitarsky To Practice Roster

WINNIPEG, MB. — National wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky has been added to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ practice roster.

Wolitarsky was selected in the supplemental draft on June 27th.

Wolitarsky (6-3, 220, Minnesota, March 22, 1995 in Santa Clarita, CA) played four seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at wide receiver.

He had 130 career catches for 1,749 yards and nine touchdowns.

In his senior season, he was a team captain, named to the All-Big Ten Third Team, while recording 66 receptions for 860 yards and five touchdowns.

He was also an Academic All-Big Ten in 2016.

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File