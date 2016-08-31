Blue Bombers make two roster changes

It was announced on Wednesday that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have parted ways with international wide receiver, Kris Adams. Adams, 28, has played in two games for the Bombers this season in which he has recorded three receptions for 41 yards.

This move comes as no surprise as both Weston Dressler, and Ryan Smith, were spotted fully involved in team practice on Wednesday – returning from injuries. The re-emergence of the once cast-off, Clarence Denmark, has also been instrumental in Winnipeg gift wrapping Adams his walking papers.

Also on Wednesday, the team announced the signing of national offensive lineman, Alex McKay, to the practice roster.

McKay, a Winnipeg product, checks in at 6-foot-5 and weighs 300 pounds. The 25-year-old has played his last four football seasons at the University of Manitoba, where he started all 32 games for the Bisons.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller