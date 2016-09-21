Wilford, Deezar Bisons Athletes of the Week

There was little argument with this week’s University of Manitoba Bisons athletes of the week.

Maddie Wilford, the second-year goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team and Theo Deezar, the quarterback of the Bisons football team are this week’s female and male athletes of the week.

Wilford an Agriculture and Food Sciences major, was outstanding in goal for both games the women’s soccer played against the Saskatchewan Huskies and Regina Cougars. She started and played all 180 minutes and made 19 total saves plus had one shutout and one team game MVP honour.

Wilford made several spectacular saves in a 1-0 loss to Saskatchewan last Saturday and earned team game MVP selection after a nine save performance. The next day, against Regina, the Winnipeg keeper was again sharp as she had a 10 save shutout while making numerous saves in a tight 0-0 scoreless tie

Wilford leads the Canada West conference with 35 saves in four conference matches. She is also second in Save Pct. at .921and tied for sixth in Canada West Goals Against Average with 0.75 and tied for sixth with two conference shutouts.

The Bisons head on the road to play at the Lethbridge Pronghorns (1-3-0) on Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m. CT and then match at Calgary Dinos (4-0-0) on 1 p.m. CT.

On the men’s side, Bisons QB Theo Deezar had one of the finest games of his three-year Bison career when his team to a 42-12 home victory over the Alberta Golden Bears on Friday. The graduate of St. Paul’s High School completed 21-of-27 passes for 345 passing yards and four TDs – tied for fifth most in Bison history in a single game – in just over three quarters of play. In addition, Deezar added 21 rushing yards on three carries and scored one rush touchdown.

In 2016 Canada West regular season stats, Deezar is second in passing yards at 1,080, second in passing touchdowns with seven. He’s also third in completions (74) and third in passing percentage (64.3 per cent) while starting and playing in all three games.

Deezar has now been selected as Smitty’s Male Athlete of the Week for the second time in the 2016-17 season (Sept. 11/16 and Sept. 18/16).

Manitoba (1-2) stays at home this weekend as they host the Saskatchewan Huskies (2-1) in the annual Homecoming Game on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT at Investors Group Field.

– SCOTT TAYLOR

Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller