Manitoba’s Gray No. 11 on CFL scouting list

A rare football-playing graduate of the University of Winnipeg Collegiate is now ranked No. 11 on the CFL Scouting Bureau’s initial prospect Top 20 list for the 2017 CFL Draft.

Geoff Gray, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman who is in his fourth year of CIS eligibility with the University of Manitoba Bisons is also ranked seventh among players competing in the CIS. The other three ahead of Gray on the list are all NCAA players.

Gray played all his minor and midget football with the Greendell Falcons and originally arrived at the U of M as a defensive lineman. Brian Dobie switched him to offence and it took him no time at all to adjust.

“Switching positions didn’t set me back,” said Gray. “The level of competition at the high school and midget level isn’t that high in comparison to the CIS so realistically you’re not that far along when you arrive. Most people need a year or two to get to the physical level of university football.”

Gray, 21, is a first time captain with the Bisons this season. A durable performer, he started in all eight conference regular season games in 2014 and 2015 and has also started both games in 2016.

In 2015, the top-ranked CIS player on the initial Scouting Bureau list was Bison David Onyemata. He then finished as the top prospect in the final list on April 2016 and was drafted by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Geoff has continued to work hard to be one of the top offensive lineman players not only in Canada West but the CIS,“ said Bison Football head coach Brian Dobie in a written statement. “He continues to be a leader on and off the field and has been a constant on the Bison O-line over the past few years.”

Mississippi State offensive lineman and Montreal-born Justin Senior tops the CFL’s prospects list.

